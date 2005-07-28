DB-MARLIN JACKSON QUOTES

DB-MARLIN JACKSON (on the hardest thing to adjust to) Training Camp

"Right now it's just getting used to the speed of things and how we do things around here. I was used to the way we did it at Michigan, so I will get a hold of it.

DB-MARLIN JACKSON (on the hardest thing to adjust to) Training Camp

"Right now it's just getting used to the speed of things and how we do things around here. I was used to the way we did it at Michigan, so I will get a hold of it. I think I got a hold of it after the first practice today and got up to speed with everything and realized how we're going to be moving through practice."

DB-MARLIN JACKSON (on his thoughts after day one) Training Camp

"I think overall I had a good day. The second practice for the whole team was a lot better. We came out hustling around with a little bit more to get the ball on defense."

DB-MARLIN JACKSON (on seeing passes from QB-Peyton Manning) Training Camp

"It was great. I was kind of used to it from going through the mini camps, so I kind of got used to being around the whole team. It's great to be alongside of future Hall-of-Famers like Peyton Manning and WR-Marvin Harrison."

DB-MARLIN JACKSON (on being star struck) Training Camp

"No, I'm not star struck. I just like to go out there and compete with these guys because I know that I face the best every day and it's going to make me better as a football player."

