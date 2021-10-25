Big-Play Defense Comes Up Huge For Colts In Road Victory Over 49ers

Darius Leonard couldn't help but feel a rush of déjà vu early in the fourth quarter of Sunday night's Week 7 road matchup against the San Francisco 49ers.

After all, less than two weeks prior, Leonard and the Colts had built a 25-9 fourth-quarter lead over the Baltimore Ravens — also in a road primetime matchup — only to see the Ravens, led by Lamar Jackson, come storming back to eventually win the game, 31-25, in overtime.

On Sunday at a rain-soaked Levi's Stadium, the Colts, once again, had jumped out to a fourth-quarter lead — this time at 20-12 over the host 49ers.

But, seemingly, before Leonard and the Colts' defense knew what had hit them, San Francisco and quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo had marched right down the field, going 70 yards in just three plays and reaching the end zone with a 14-yard passing play to Debo Samuel.

All of a sudden, in a game that was at times an offensive struggle to that point due to the slippery conditions, the 49ers were just one successful two-point conversion away from tying the game and stealing the momentum in front of their home fans.

But whatever nightmare flashbacks Leonard was experiencing at that critical juncture were obviously brief. In fact, on that ensuing two-point conversion attempt, it was the Colts' All-Pro linebacker who was able to knock down Garoppolo's pass attempt to the grass, helping Indy maintain its lead.

In fact, the Colts' defense would continue to show its lessons learned from that gut-wrenching Ravens defeat the rest of the way, utilizing several big plays to help Indy fly home with a 30-18 victory — the Colts' (3-4) second straight win, and third in their last four ballgames.

"Man, I ain't gonna lie — when they came out in the fourth quarter, and they scored in three plays, the first thing that went through my mind was, 'Oh hell, here we go again,'" Leonard said. "But then we stepped up, stopped them on the two-point conversion, stopped them on the next few drives, so that was great.