INDIANAPOLIS – On Sunday, January 3, 2016, the Colts teamed up with Damar Services to host the Damar Services Hat and Coat Collection, prior to the Colts vs. Titans game. Before the braving the cold, collection volunteers bundled up with multiple layers, matching scarves, and hand warmers. Volunteers were then stationed at the Colts Community Collection Stations, presented by Toyota, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. to collect new and gently used coats and hats.

Before kickoff, the collection bins and buckets outside of the Lucas Oil Stadium gates began filling up. Several Colts fans dropped off new coats and new hats, and some Colts fans were even spotted removing their own winter beanies and placing them directly into the collection bins on their way into the game. In total, the Gameday Collection received over $2,750 in monetary donations and 245 coats and hats.

All items donated will benefit the children and adults served by Damar Services, which for nearly 50 years has served people challenged by autism and intellectual, developmental and behavioral disabilities.

"We so appreciate Colts fans helping our clients by donating hats, coats and financial resources," Dr. Jim Dalton, President and CEO of Damar Services, said.

Fans who may have missed the collection can still donate and learn more about Damar Services by visiting www.damar.org. Additionally, fan are also encouraged to show their support for Damar Services and the Colts Gameday Collection Program by utilizing social media. Fans may post pictures or videos tagging @DamarServices on Twitter, @ColtsCommunity on Twitter and Instagram or 'Colts in the Community' on Facebook.