Damar Services Hat and Coat Collection

Indianapolis Colts, Damar Services Encouraged Donations for Children and Adults Challenged by Autism before Titans Game.

Jan 06, 2016 at 02:55 AM
Colts Community Relations
damar-recap.jpg

INDIANAPOLIS – On Sunday, January 3, 2016, the Colts teamed up with Damar Services to host the Damar Services Hat and Coat Collection, prior to the Colts vs. Titans game. Before the braving the cold, collection volunteers bundled up with multiple layers, matching scarves, and hand warmers. Volunteers were then stationed at the Colts Community Collection Stations, presented by Toyota, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. to collect new and gently used coats and hats.

Before kickoff, the collection bins and buckets outside of the Lucas Oil Stadium gates began filling up. Several Colts fans dropped off new coats and new hats, and some Colts fans were even spotted removing their own winter beanies and placing them directly into the collection bins on their way into the game. In total, the Gameday Collection received over $2,750 in monetary donations and 245 coats and hats.

All items donated will benefit the children and adults served by Damar Services, which for nearly 50 years has served people challenged by autism and intellectual, developmental and behavioral disabilities.

"We so appreciate Colts fans helping our clients by donating hats, coats and financial resources," Dr. Jim Dalton, President and CEO of Damar Services, said.

Fans who may have missed the collection can still donate and learn more about Damar Services by visiting www.damar.org. Additionally, fan are also encouraged to show their support for Damar Services and the Colts Gameday Collection Program by utilizing social media. Fans may post pictures or videos tagging @DamarServices on Twitter, @ColtsCommunity on Twitter and Instagram or 'Colts in the Community' on Facebook.

The Damar Services Hat and Coat Collections completed the Colts Gameday Collection Program for the 2015 season. Thank you Colts Nation for helping contribute to more than 5,000 items and $25,000 in funds supporting local charitable organizations. For articles, photo galleries and the complete listing of the 2015 Gameday Collections please visit www.colts.com/collections.

Community: Damar Services Hat and Coat Collection

Indianapolis Colts, Damar Services Encouraged Donations for Children and Adults Challenged by Autism before Titans Game.

No Title
1 / 17
No Title
2 / 17
No Title
3 / 17
No Title
4 / 17
No Title
5 / 17
No Title
6 / 17
No Title
7 / 17
No Title
8 / 17
No Title
9 / 17
No Title
10 / 17
No Title
11 / 17
No Title
12 / 17
No Title
13 / 17
No Title
14 / 17
No Title
15 / 17
No Title
16 / 17
No Title
17 / 17
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

About Damar Services, Inc.

For nearly 50 years, Damar Services has been a leader in providing services to children and adults challenged by autism and intellectual, developmental and behavioral disabilities. From its main campus on Indianapolis' southwest side, a northeast side clinic and other locations across the state, Damar offers residential and community-based treatment, outpatient behavioral health services and ABA Autism Services by Damar. In addition, Damar operates two schools and provides foster care services. *For more information, visit *www.damar.org.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Mental Health Awareness Month: How the Irsay Institute can make a positive impact on mental health research, treatment and awareness

The Irsay Institute opened in March at Indiana University in Bloomington.

news

Irsays, Colts kick off May's Mental Health Awareness Month

Continuing their advocacy for mental health, the Jim Irsay family and the Indianapolis Colts will invite fans to learn more about mental health and wellness during Mental Health Awareness Month 2023 in May.

news

Applications for Colts Youth & High School Football Grants now available online

Indiana youth and high school football programs may apply for a grant of up to $2,500 at Colts.com/YFBgrants

news

Colts Players' Fund To Accept Grant Proposals For Projects Advancing Equality & Opportunity

The Indianapolis Colts Players' Action Fund for Equality will begin accepting applications from Indiana nonprofits and organizations that advance racial equity and reduce barriers to economic and educational opportunity for all.

news

Colts, Kicking The Stigma Encourage Fans To Focus On Mental Health During Bye Week

The Colts' digital and social media channels will not publish content between Tuesday afternoon and Monday morning, and we encourage fans to take a break from social media and devices during the bye week, too.

news

Colts, Irsays to Highlight Nonprofits, Causes With 'My Cause My Cleats'

More than 60 Indianapolis Colts players – as well as the Irsay family, General Manager Chris Ballard and Interim Head Coach Jeff Saturday – will wear customized cleats and shoes that highlight charitable organizations in Indiana and across the country during this season's My Cause My Cleats game this coming Sunday at Dallas.

news

Colts to Host 2022 Horseshoe Classic

Lucas Oil Stadium games to feature Lafayette Harrison vs. West Lafayette, Bishop Chatard vs. Brebeuf Jesuit

news

Save The Date! Colts, Irsays To Host Sept. 23 'Beyond The Sidelines' Fundraiser

More details on Beyond the Sidelines – including the evening lineup, entertainment, auction items and other opportunities – will be announced in the upcoming weeks and months.

news

Colts Extend USA Football Coach Certification In Support Of Youth Players Statewide

Indiana children to benefit from youth football's nationally accredited coach certification

news

Auction Of Kurt Cobain's Iconic Fender Guitar To Benefit Colts, Irsay Family's Kicking The Stigma Mental Health Initiative

The Cobain family hoped to find a charity supporting mental health to benefit from the auction, and were drawn to Kicking The Stigma's mission and accomplishments in the mental health space.

news

Colts To Host 2021 Horseshoe Classic

Lucas Oil Stadium event to feature Lebanon vs. Mooresville, Ben Davis vs. Brownsburg

news

Colts Announce 'Kicking The Stigma' Action Fund, Grant Program

The Jim Irsay family and the Indianapolis Colts today announced details on the Kicking The Stigma Action Fund, which they created to support nonprofits and organizations focusing on the education, support and advocacy of mental health and mental illnesses.

2023 Colts Schedule Is Here!

2023 Colts Schedule Is Here!

The 2023 Colts Schedule has been revealed and single game tickets are on sale now! Score tickets to your favorite matchups today!

Find Tickets
Advertising