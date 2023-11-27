Special 'Cyber Monday All-In' tickets available for Colts vs. Texans

The Indianapolis Colts will offer special $40 tickets for the January 2024 game vs. the Houston Texans as part of the "Cyber Monday All-In" ticket deal, presented by Indiana Union Construction Industry.

Fans who buy tickets to the Colts-Texans game by 11:59 p.m. ET tonight will not be charged any additional ticket fees at checkout. Independent credit card or service fees may apply.

The Colts-Texans matchup is the team's final regular season contest and the **Fan Appreciation Game**, featuring special fan-centric activities to celebrate the 2023 season. A date and time for the Week 18 game have not been announced but will be decided no later than six days prior to the game.