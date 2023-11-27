Special 'Cyber Monday All-In' tickets available for Colts vs. Texans

Offer available one day only and ends tonight at 11:59 p.m. ET

Nov 27, 2023 at 10:00 AM
colts-logo-pr
Colts Communications
1920x1080-V2

The Indianapolis Colts will offer special $40 tickets for the January 2024 game vs. the Houston Texans as part of the "Cyber Monday All-In" ticket deal, presented by Indiana Union Construction Industry.

Fans who buy tickets to the Colts-Texans game by 11:59 p.m. ET tonight will not be charged any additional ticket fees at checkout. Independent credit card or service fees may apply.

The Colts-Texans matchup is the team's final regular season contest and the **Fan Appreciation Game**, featuring special fan-centric activities to celebrate the 2023 season. A date and time for the Week 18 game have not been announced but will be decided no later than six days prior to the game.

A limited number of tickets will be available here.

Related Content

news

Colts 2024 season tickets on sale today

Indianapolis Colts 2024 season tickets are officially on sale, giving fans the opportunity to join the team's Season Ticket Member family next season and beyond.
news

Colts announce Germany and local events for 2023 Frankfurt games

The Indianapolis Colts today announced a series of events revolving around the 2023 Frankfurt Games, when the Colts take on the New England Patriots in Frankfurt, Germany on Sun., Nov. 12.
news

Colts to launch 'Hang Time' apparel line with Indy-based clothier

The Indianapolis Colts, in partnership with Indiana-based clothier and retailer Hang Time Indy, this weekend will unveil the "Hang Time" Colts apparel line, a collection that combines sports with fashion and culture.
news

Celebrate Halloween and Girls Flag Football this Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium

During Sunday's game, the Colts will celebrate Halloween and encourage fans to dress up in Halloween costumes for the game. Halftime also will highlight the growing sport of girls flag football in Indiana.
news

Colts to celebrate 'Indiana Nights' with alternate uniform, special events

The Indianapolis Colts will host their "Indiana Nights" game this Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium for their matchup with the Cleveland Browns, featuring the debut of the team's new Indiana Nights alternate uniform. 
news

Introducing "Blue's Club," the fan club for young Colts fans!

The Indianapolis Colts today unveiled "Blue's Club," the fan club for kids ages four to 17 hosted by official team mascot "Blue." 
news

Away game watch parties for 2023 Colts road games vs. Baltimore Ravens and New England Patriots

The Indianapolis Colts will host road game "Watch Parties," presented by Bud Light:
news

2023 Countdown To Kickoff: Giveaways, sweepstakes, events and more!

The Indianapolis Colts today announced a series of events and opportunities to launch the 2023 Countdown to Kickoff as the team prepares to open its 40th season of Colts football in Indianapolis. More info about #ColtsKickoff is available at Colts.com/kickoff.
news

Just Announced: 2023 Colts gameday giveaways, halftime shows & promotions

The Indianapolis Colts today announced a special lineup of gameday giveaways, halftime entertainment, and promotions for the Colts 2023 regular season home schedule. 
news

John Mellencamp to make special performance at 2023 Colts Kickoff Concert

Fans invited to free Sept. 8 event featuring The Jim Irsay Band & Collection with special guests Stephen Stills, Ann Wilson, Peter Wolf & Criss Angel. Free tickets available at Colts.com/concert
news

Music legends Stephen Stills, Ann Wilson and Peter Wolf join 'Colts Kickoff Concert' lineup

Public invited to free Sept. 8 event featuring The Jim Irsay Band & Collection
TODAY ONLY: Cyber Monday $40 Tickets!

TODAY ONLY: Cyber Monday $40 Tickets!

Get special $40 tickets to Colts vs Texans at Lucas Oil Stadium! Hurry, offer ends 11:59pm ET November 27.

Get $40 Tickets
Advertising