Colts To Honor 'Crucial Catch Warriors' In Battle Against Cancer

Throughout the month of October, the Indianapolis Colts will join Ashley HomeStore to honor 25 cancer survivors or individuals battling cancer as 2021 Crucial Catch Warriors.  

Sep 23, 2021 at 11:08 AM
colts-logo-pr
Colts Communications
Indianapolis_CrucialCatch_stack-(1)

Indianapolis – Throughout the month of October, the Indianapolis Colts will join Ashley HomeStore to honor 25 cancer survivors or individuals battling cancer as2021 Crucial Catch Warriors.  

Fans are invited to visit Colts.com/CrucialCatch before October 1 and nominate a special warrior in their life who has beaten cancer or is currently battling cancer to receive a special Colts delivery, as well as tickets to the Oct. 17 Colts-Houston Texans game at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Local deliveries will be made to the final Crucial Catch Warriors the second week of Octobervia Ohmni telepresence robots, team mascot "Blue" and Colts Cheerleaders.

The Ohmni robot is an interactive video screen and high resolution camera mounted on a mobile base that allows for remote visits between people across great distances. The Colts purchased two robots to continue community events safely during the pandemic and also to expand the number of events possible in the future.

For more information, visit Colts.com/CrucialCatch.

Related Content

news

Kicking The Stigma: September 19 Colts-Rams Game To Spotlight Mental Health Awareness

The Irsay family initiative works to raise awareness about mental health disorders and remove the stigma too often associated with these illnesses.
news

Colts Launch 2021 'Countdown to Kickoff'

The Indianapolis Colts today announced a series of events to launch its 2021 "Countdown to Kickoff" as the team prepares for its regular season opener on Sept. 12 against the Seattle Seahawks at Lucas Oil Stadium. 
news

Colts, Centerplate Unveil New Menu Items For 2021 Season At Lucas Oil Stadium

Newly crafted concepts and new local partners highlight the fan-friendly menu.
news

Colts To Host Annual 'Kickoff Concert' On September 10

Presented by Bud Light Seltzer, this FREE concert will feature Parmalee and special guests Clayton Anderson and The Roads Below
news

The Week Ahead At 2021 Colts Training Camp: August 23 - 24

Everything you need to know about the third week at Colts Training Camp.
news

The Week Ahead At 2021 Colts Training Camp: August 16 - 22

Everything you need to know about the third week at Colts Training Camp.
news

2021 Gamedays at Lucas Oil Stadium

Colts and stadium officials have released plans to welcome fans to Lucas Oil Stadium for Colts home games during the 2021 season.
news

Sweepstakes Gives Colts Fans Chance To Win Four 2021 Season Tickets

Fans who tune into Colts preseason broadcasts may enter for a chance to win
news

The Week Ahead At 2021 Colts Training Camp: August 9 - 15

Everything you need to know about the third week at Colts Training Camp.
news

The Week Ahead At 2021 Colts Training Camp: August 2 - 8

Everything you need to know about the second week at Colts Training Camp.
news

"Check-In" At Colts Training Camp For A Chance to Win

The grand prize includes a pair of tickets to Colts vs Seahawks, an autographed football and $100 Pro Shop gift card!
Single Game Tickets Available Now!

Single Game Tickets Available Now!

Join us at Lucas Oil Stadium for every exciting matchup this fall. Tickets are available now! Find your games below.

Find Tickets
Advertising