Colts To Honor 'Crucial Catch Warriors' In Battle Against Cancer

Indianapolis – Throughout the month of October, the Indianapolis Colts will join Ashley HomeStore to honor 25 cancer survivors or individuals battling cancer as2021 Crucial Catch Warriors.

Fans are invited to visit Colts.com/CrucialCatch before October 1 and nominate a special warrior in their life who has beaten cancer or is currently battling cancer to receive a special Colts delivery, as well as tickets to the Oct. 17 Colts-Houston Texans game at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Local deliveries will be made to the final Crucial Catch Warriors the second week of Octobervia Ohmni telepresence robots, team mascot "Blue" and Colts Cheerleaders.

The Ohmni robot is an interactive video screen and high resolution camera mounted on a mobile base that allows for remote visits between people across great distances. The Colts purchased two robots to continue community events safely during the pandemic and also to expand the number of events possible in the future.