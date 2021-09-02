Colts Launch 2021 'Countdown to Kickoff'

---

Friday, September 10

"Blue Friday" / Kickoff Concert

The Indianapolis Colts will host their seventh annual Kickoff Concert, presented by Bud Light Seltzer and supported in part by WynnBET on Sept. 10 on Monument Circle.

Along with partners Hank FM and Downtown Indy, Inc., the concert will feature country recording artists Parmalee, with special guests Clayton Anderson and The Roads Below, as well as appearances by the Colts Cheerleaders and team mascot "Blue," Bud Light and Bud Light Seltzer drink specials and much more!

The concert is free and open to the public but requires a ticket for entry. Tickets are available at Colts.com/concert. All ages are welcome.

WHEN:

4:30 p.m. – Gates open

– Gates open 5 p.m. – The Roads Below

– The Roads Below 6 p.m. – Clayton Anderson

– Clayton Anderson 8 – 9:30 p.m. – Parmalee

WHERE: Monument Circle, South Half, downtown Indianapolis