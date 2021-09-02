Colts Launch 2021 'Countdown to Kickoff'

The Indianapolis Colts today announced a series of events to launch its 2021 “Countdown to Kickoff” as the team prepares for its regular season opener on Sept. 12 against the Seattle Seahawks at Lucas Oil Stadium. 

Sep 02, 2021 at 10:00 AM
countdown-to-kickoff-2021-fans

The 10-day countdown to #ColtsKickoff begins today, and more info is available at Colts.com/kickoff.

For the protection of all attendees, several health and safety protocols will be in place at public events, including:

  • Masks. Consistent with local and CDC guidelines, masks or face coverings are recommended, but not required.
  • Show Up 100%. Participants who have tested positive for COVID-19 within the last 14 days, have been exposed to someone who has tested positive within the last 14 days, or have experienced COVID-19 symptoms within the last 48 hours, should stay home.

---

Thursday, September 2

Countdown to Kickoff Sweepstakes

Beginning today through Sept. 10, fans are invited to sign up for the Countdown to Kickoff Sweepstakes and a chance to win two lower-level, sideline tickets to the Sept. 12 Colts-Seahawks game and a $100 gift card to the Colts Pro Shop.

Fans may register for the sweepstakes by visiting Colts.com/kickoff and voting for their most anticipated position battles of the season. One lucky fan will be selected randomly and notified on Sept. 11.

---

Thursday, September 9

Hometown Collection On Sale

Colts Fans can show their hometown pride with the new Colts Hometown Collection, honoring the team's connection to the Hoosier State and its communities.

The Hometown Collection will be available at the Colts Pro Shop at Lucas Oil Stadium and shop.Colts.com beginning Sept. 9.

---

Friday, September 10

"Blue Friday" / Kickoff Concert

The Indianapolis Colts will host their seventh annual Kickoff Concert, presented by Bud Light Seltzer and supported in part by WynnBET on Sept. 10 on Monument Circle.

Along with partners Hank FM and Downtown Indy, Inc., the concert will feature country recording artists Parmalee, with special guests Clayton Anderson and The Roads Below, as well as appearances by the Colts Cheerleaders and team mascot "Blue," Bud Light and Bud Light Seltzer drink specials and much more!

The concert is free and open to the public but requires a ticket for entry. Tickets are available at Colts.com/concert. All ages are welcome.

WHEN:

  • 4:30 p.m. – Gates open
  • 5 p.m. – The Roads Below
  • 6 p.m. – Clayton Anderson
  • 8 – 9:30 p.m. – Parmalee

WHERE: Monument Circle, South Half, downtown Indianapolis

NOTE: All bags are subject to search upon entry!

---

Sunday, September 12

Touchdown Town Returns!

After a hiatus in 2020, American Family Insurance Touchdown Town returns in 2021 as the best pre-game party in town. Touchdown Town is free and open to the Public, and no game ticket required. This free experience includes:

  • $3 Bud Light Drink Specials
  • DeForest Buckner Koozie giveaway
  • Live music and entertainment
  • Food from Indy-based food trucks
  • Appearance by Colts Cheerleaders

WHEN: 10 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

WHERE: North side of Lucas Oil Stadium, along South St.

---

Sunday, September 12

Colts vs. Seahawks

For their 2021 season opener, the Colts will host the Seattle Seahawks for the first time since 2013. The Colts lead the overall regular season series at 7-5, including 3-1 at home. A limited number of tickets to this game are still available at Ticketmaster.com

WHEN: 1 p.m.

WATCH: FOX 59 or visit Colts.com/WaysToWatch

