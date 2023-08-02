Cornerback Kenny Moore II continues to 'set the standard' during training camp

As the Colts continue to assess what they have in their young cornerbacks, they can find peace in the fact that they still have Kenny Moore II in tow.
The former Pro Bowler is participating in his seventh training camp this summer and by all indications is looking better than ever.
From breaking up passes in the red zone to giving receivers little separation on their routes, Moore has been a busy man all throughout camp.
"We've been fortunate to be around some very good nickels in this league and in our system, and right now, Kenny Moore is playing the best of the corners that we've had in a few years now," defensive coordinator Gus Bradley said. "He is playing at a high level. We see him, we appreciate him, but just hearing from the offensive coaches and some of the offensive coaches that have gone against him - he has been held in very high regard as a playmaker, as a guy with tremendous instincts that plays fast, and that's what we're seeing in camp."
One of those offensive coaches who is dishing out praise is Colts offensive coordinator Jim Bob Cooter.
Stressing the importance of the offense getting better as training camp wears on, he said that Moore serves as a great measuring stick for the wide receivers.
"Kenny's played really, really high-level football in this league for quite some time now," Cooter said. "To match up with him on a day in day out basis or even just one or two plays per period is something that really helps (I think) receivers grow and helps receivers get better, especially young receivers. You know, as they're sort of figuring out - how the NFL works, how to get open versus different DBs, what problems are going to be created. Kenny does a pretty good job showing those guys how tough it can be. So, if you can go out and win a rep or have a good competitive rep against Kenny, you know, that's a positive thing for us."
Winning those reps have been tough for not only Moore's teammates but other wide receivers around the league.
In Moore's career, he has been one of the league's top nickel cornerbacks. Over the past six seasons, he has had 345 solo tackles, 14 interceptions and has broken up 49 passes.
But what is it that makes him so difficult to go up against?
Wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie said that it's his ability to confuse people at the line of scrimmage.
"With Kenny, he's long, he's fast, he's patient and I feel like he's overall a great corner, great nickel," McKenzie said. "Sometimes he'll be tucked inside like it's Cover 2, then come walk up to me like it's man-to-man. He mixes it up. It gives me an eye for things like that so when I go out to the real games, it's much easier."
In the locker room, Moore is much clearer with his teammates as he is a leader both on and off the field.
"He is consistently showing up with those traits," Bradley said. "He's got a great mindset. He's ultra, ultra-competitive. And you know, he's a guy that the defense - no doubt they look to him as far as the standard that we're trying to get to. And he's pushing guys in all three position groups to get to that level. So, we couldn't ask for anymore."