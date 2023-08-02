Cornerback Kenny Moore II continues to 'set the standard' during training camp

As the Colts continue to assess what they have in their young cornerbacks, they can find peace in the fact that they still have Kenny Moore II in tow.

The former Pro Bowler is participating in his seventh training camp this summer and by all indications is looking better than ever.

From breaking up passes in the red zone to giving receivers little separation on their routes, Moore has been a busy man all throughout camp.

"We've been fortunate to be around some very good nickels in this league and in our system, and right now, Kenny Moore is playing the best of the corners that we've had in a few years now," defensive coordinator Gus Bradley said. "He is playing at a high level. We see him, we appreciate him, but just hearing from the offensive coaches and some of the offensive coaches that have gone against him - he has been held in very high regard as a playmaker, as a guy with tremendous instincts that plays fast, and that's what we're seeing in camp."

One of those offensive coaches who is dishing out praise is Colts offensive coordinator Jim Bob Cooter.

Stressing the importance of the offense getting better as training camp wears on, he said that Moore serves as a great measuring stick for the wide receivers.