Training Camp

Presented by

Cornerback Kenny Moore II continues to 'set the standard' during training camp

Following a strong start to training camp, Moore II has pushed everyone around him to get better as the start of the regular season approaches.

Aug 02, 2023 at 02:30 PM
Moore_Raven
Raven Moore

Contributing Writer

Moore II

As the Colts continue to assess what they have in their young cornerbacks, they can find peace in the fact that they still have Kenny Moore II in tow.

The former Pro Bowler is participating in his seventh training camp this summer and by all indications is looking better than ever.

From breaking up passes in the red zone to giving receivers little separation on their routes, Moore has been a busy man all throughout camp.

"We've been fortunate to be around some very good nickels in this league and in our system, and right now, Kenny Moore is playing the best of the corners that we've had in a few years now," defensive coordinator Gus Bradley said. "He is playing at a high level. We see him, we appreciate him, but just hearing from the offensive coaches and some of the offensive coaches that have gone against him - he has been held in very high regard as a playmaker, as a guy with tremendous instincts that plays fast, and that's what we're seeing in camp."

One of those offensive coaches who is dishing out praise is Colts offensive coordinator Jim Bob Cooter.

Stressing the importance of the offense getting better as training camp wears on, he said that Moore serves as a great measuring stick for the wide receivers.

"Kenny's played really, really high-level football in this league for quite some time now," Cooter said. "To match up with him on a day in day out basis or even just one or two plays per period is something that really helps (I think) receivers grow and helps receivers get better, especially young receivers. You know, as they're sort of figuring out - how the NFL works, how to get open versus different DBs, what problems are going to be created. Kenny does a pretty good job showing those guys how tough it can be. So, if you can go out and win a rep or have a good competitive rep against Kenny, you know, that's a positive thing for us."

Winning those reps have been tough for not only Moore's teammates but other wide receivers around the league.

In Moore's career, he has been one of the league's top nickel cornerbacks. Over the past six seasons, he has had 345 solo tackles, 14 interceptions and has broken up 49 passes.

But what is it that makes him so difficult to go up against?

Wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie said that it's his ability to confuse people at the line of scrimmage.

"With Kenny, he's long, he's fast, he's patient and I feel like he's overall a great corner, great nickel," McKenzie said. "Sometimes he'll be tucked inside like it's Cover 2, then come walk up to me like it's man-to-man. He mixes it up. It gives me an eye for things like that so when I go out to the real games, it's much easier."

In the locker room, Moore is much clearer with his teammates as he is a leader both on and off the field.

"He is consistently showing up with those traits," Bradley said. "He's got a great mindset. He's ultra, ultra-competitive. And you know, he's a guy that the defense - no doubt they look to him as far as the standard that we're trying to get to. And he's pushing guys in all three position groups to get to that level. So, we couldn't ask for anymore."

Related Content

news

Punter Rigoberto Sanchez maintains his positive outlook following lost 2022 season

While Sanchez could have been angry after missing the 2022 season with a torn Achilles, he used the time away to do some self-reflection.

news

Emptying the Notebook: Observations on Anthony Richardson, Gardner Minshew, cornerback competition and more from Week 1 of training camp

The Colts have held five practices since arriving at Grand Park last Tuesday, including two with pads on. Here are a few things we've noticed and learned over the nascent stages of the 2023 season.

news

How Josh Downs is creating his own NFL legacy separate from his family

Despite his father and uncle both being former NFL players, Downs told the hosts of the Official Colts Podcast that he is focused on making his own name for himself.

news

Colts' Anthony Richardson learning what 'NFL open' looks like during training camp red zone reps

For Richardson, sometimes the best play in the red zone is an incompletion.

news

Training camp notebook: Colts dial up physicality in first full week at Grand Park

The Colts were in full pads on Tuesday, and finished the morning's practice with a live contact period.

news

Colts announce $40 ticket deal for 40 hours only

With 40 days until the kickoff of the 40th season of Indianapolis Colts football, the Colts are offering a $40 ticket deal for 40 hours only starting today at 8 a.m.

news

Training Camp Notebook: Anthony Richardson expected back at practice Tuesday or Thursday, plus more Colts updates from Day 1 in pads

Richardson underwent a procedure on his nose Sunday and did not participate in Monday's practice at Grand Park.

news

Tight end Drew Ogletree wants to prove that he's 'one of the best' after missing his rookie season

After a torn ACL cut Ogletree's first NFL season short, he is ready to move on and show everyone what he can do.

news

After 'awful' 2022 season and grueling rehab, Shaquille Leonard is appreciating every moment of Colts training camp

Leonard joined Matt Taylor and Jeffrey Gorman on Monday's edition of Training Camp Daily, which you can listen to on the Colts Audio Network wherever you get your podcasts.

news

Colts remove TE Will Mallory from Active/Physically Unable to Perform list

The Colts made the roster move on Monday.

news

Kenny Moore II, Colts back on the same page in 2023: 'He'll have a really big year'

Moore has already made his presence felt over the first few practices of training camp as the 2022 Pro Bowler is working toward bouncing back this season.

$40 tickets for 40 hours only!

$40 tickets for 40 hours only!

We're celebrating 40 seasons in Indy with special $40 tickets for 40 hours only for home games at Lucas Oil Stadium! Secure your seats before they're gone.

Find $40 Tickets
Advertising