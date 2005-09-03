Corey Simon Press Conference Quotes

DT-COREY SIMON PRESS CONFERENCE QUOTES PRESIDENT BILL POLIAN (general comments on DT-Corey Simon signing with Colts)Saturday, September 3, 2005 “It’s great to welcome Corey here. It’s great to have him.

Sep 02, 2005 at 08:00 PM

DT-COREY SIMON PRESS CONFERENCE QUOTES

PRESIDENT BILL POLIAN (general comments on DT-Corey Simon signing with Colts)Saturday, September 3, 2005

"It's great to welcome Corey here. It's great to have him. It's great to have an owner like (Colts Owner and CEO) Jim Irsay, who's willing to make the commitment that it takes to get a player of this caliber. We've been talking, it seems, since the day (Head Coach) Tony (Dungy) arrived about a defensive tackle who could be a difference-maker for us, and we feel that Corey is that player in this defense. We understand that he has not had any training camp and so we don't anticipate that he's going to be out there playing 70 plays in the next couple of weeks. But we'll get him to where he's comfortable, and we think in this system he's going to do a great job."

HEAD COACH TONY DUNGY (general comments on DT-Corey Simon signing with Colts)Saturday, September 3, 2005

"We are obviously very excited about having Corey Simon here with us and being part of our family and part of our football team. It's not often that you can get players of this caliber and people of this caliber. And that's probably the biggest thing that was important to us, not only a very good player, but everyone we had references with—Florida State and Philadelphia—just talked about the type of person he was and what he was going to bring to the locker room. So we're as excited about that. But as (Colts President) Bill (Polian) mentioned, you talk about this defense and the defensive tackle position, and what that means and adding another person to our rotation, and somebody who really is a different type physically than we've had, is going to be exciting for us. I think all of our players are fired up about it. Our task right now is to get Corey acclimated to how we do things and what we do and get him comfortable in the system. But once he does that, I think you're going to see a really, really tremendous player. We have to be careful and not think one person is the answer or the end-all and that everything's going to be perfect. Because we have Corey, he's going to be a big help and he's going to do a lot of things for us, but it's still a team game. I think he's going to be a big part of the puzzle of what we want to do on defense. So, we're excited about this, looking forward to it and ready to move down the road."

DT-COREY SIMON (general comments on signing with Colts)Saturday, September 3, 2005

"I'm thrilled to be here. I'm thrilled to play for an organization that's dedicated to winning. Over the last few years, this team has done tremendous things, and hopefully I can just be a piece of that puzzle to move them a little further. I missed out on a Super Bowl ring last year, and I'm very excited about being here because I think the possibility of obtaining one here is beyond our wildest dreams. I think it could happen this year. That's the way I always see things. Growing up and really becoming a part of some successful teams, playing at Florida State and winning there, and going to Philadelphia and winning there, I've never become accustomed to losing. So I definitely see that here with the staff and the guys on this team. I definitely want to come in and continue to move in that direction. I don't know what it feels like to have a .500 season or less than a .500 season. So, anything less than winning I'm not going to be comfortable with. I'm going to go out there and do my best to help this team move to that next level, and hopefully we'll have a ring in the next year or two."

DT-COREY SIMON (on if he was irritated or upset in Philadelphia, or if it was just the business)Saturday, September 3, 2005

"It's the business. It's totally the business. I have a great relationship with everybody over there. (Head Coach) Andy (Reid) and I, we talked and we talk outside of football. So when he called me up and said, 'Corey, listen, I'm going to let you go,' he knew that that was a tremendous opportunity for me, and they were comfortable in the position in that they were moving, to get some of those young guys in there. And from a business standpoint, it saves them some money. So, there were no hard feelings. It was somewhat of a surprise because I had the (franchise tag) on me all offseason. But to drop that in the last two weeks of the preseason, it came on as a little bit of a surprise. I wasn't unhappy about the situation. It was bittersweet, but it was an opportunity for me to move on and go somewhere else and hopefully make an impact there. I'm going to miss some of the guys that I played with, I'm going to miss some of the fans I played in front of…they weren't all bad. I enjoyed those guys, and the one thing about this business is that phones work, and I can still maintain those relationships and continue to go out and play hard and do what I like to do.

"It worked out, it worked out great. I'm coming to a great organization. It's rare that something like this happens."

DT-COREY SIMON (on his style and what he brings to the Colts)Saturday, September 3, 2005

"I've been in a defense over the last five years that was really different for me coming out of college. This defense is very much like what we did in college. We got up the field, we attacked. There wasn't a whole lot of reading. You read your run on the way to the quarterback. The last five years we did a little two-gap in Philadelphia. There was some single-gap at times, but you played more under control, and here I get to go out there—and when I looked over the playbook last night and I got a chance to really see some of the things they do, watching the game—is I get to get after it again. And that's what I enjoy doing. I enjoy getting after the quarterback, and I think that's what I'm geared to do."

DT-COREY SIMON (on why this is a good fit for him)Saturday, September 3, 2005

"For those reasons, for winning. I think it's a great coaching staff. I got a chance to meet (Head) Coach (Tony) Dungy, a great guy, and everything that I've heard from several of his former players, guys that are great, great friends of mine in Anthony McFarland and Derrick (Brooks) and guys I value their opinion very highly. They told me the kind of guy he is. (Defensive Assistant) Leslie Frazier, who's now here on the staff. I played under Leslie for three years in Philadelphia, and he's such a great guy. And then the spiritual family that I have here, with some of the guys that are on the team here—Hunter Smith, Tarik Glenn and Jeff Saturday. I know these guys. We have a church here in town…it just seemed like a great fit. When I prayed about it, it was obvious. It was obvious where I was supposed to be, and this is where I ended up."

DT-COREY SIMON (on being the missing link to the defense and the pressure that comes with that)Saturday, September 3, 2005

"I embrace it. I want to go out there and play the way I'm capable of playing. If I'm the missing piece, then all fine and good. But I'm not going to discount those guys that have been out there playing for the last few years. They've done a great job. It's one or two plays that gets you beat, and hopefully, I can go out there and provide some of those plays that won't get us beat. That's what seasons hinge on. It hasn't been blowouts that have killed this organization. It's one or two plays here and there, and that's how it works in the NFL. You have a lot of good teams in this league, and everybody has great players. Whoever is able to put all the pieces together on Sunday are the teams that come out and win. I just want to go out there and help us to put it together on defe

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Colts Add Dishes From Season 11 'Master Chef' Winner To Lucas Oil Stadium Gameday Menu

Indianapolis Colts fans who attend home games at Lucas Oil Stadium the remainder of this season will be able to enjoy dishes prepared by Indianapolis' own Chef Kelsey Murphy, the Season 11 winner of FOX's Master Chef: Legends competition, hosted by Chef Gordon Ramsay.

news

Marvel Universe To Take Center Stage At Colts-Titans Game This Sunday

The Indianapolis Colts will welcome the Marvel Universe to Lucas Oil Stadium this Sunday, Oct. 2, when the Colts take on their AFC South Division rival Tennessee Titans at 1 p.m.

news

'FOR THE BOO!' Colts Halloween Party At Lucas Oil Stadium on October 19

First in-person party since 2019 open to ALL kids and families!

news

Make Your Game Predictions With 'Pick Six' For A Chance To Win!

'Pick Six' will enhance the run-up to every Colts game, challenging fans with a series of questions that ask them to predict aspects of team and player performance. Players will go head-to-head with other fans with each question worth points that create weekly and season-long leader boards.

news

Clayton Anderson To Headline Colts 'Home Opener Concert' On Sunday

The Indianapolis Colts Home Opener Concert, presented by Bud Light,  will take place at American Family Insurance Touchdown Town this Sunday before the Colts open their home schedule against the Kansas City Chiefs.

news

2022 Colts Home Games at Lucas Oil Stadium: New Amenities and Fan Information

The Indianapolis Colts and Lucas Oil Stadium today announced new fan amenities and plans for welcoming fans to the stadium for Colts 2022 home games. The Colts host their home opener against the Kansas City Chiefs this Sunday, Sept. 25 at 1 p.m.

news

WEATHER PLAN: Colts Watch Party Today

In case of inclement weather, watch party activities (except the Quarterback Passing Challenge) will be held indoors at The Garage at Bottleworks District.

news

LIVE STREAM TONIGHT: John Mellencamp and The Jim Irsay Band

Watch John Mellencamp's performance with The Jim Irsay Band at the Colts Kickoff Concert live on Colts.com and the Colts Mobile App starting at 9 p.m.

news

Single Game Tickets To October 2 Titans Game At Lucas Oil Stadium SOLD OUT

Single game tickets to the Indianapolis Colts' home game vs. the Tennessee Titans on Sun. Oct. 2 have officially sold out.

news

New Homefield Line of Colts Vintage Gear Available Beginning Today

The Indianapolis Colts, in collaboration with Indiana-based Homefield, today launched a new collection of Colts gear for the 2022 season.

news

Colts, Homefield To Launch Vintage Gear Line On August 27

Carefully crafted with premium materials and vintage-inspired designs, fans will be able to purchase the new line of shirts, sweatshirts and other items beginning this Saturday.

news

Just Announced: 2022 Colts Gameday Themes and Promotions

The Indianapolis Colts today announced the gameday themes and promotions for the Colts 2022 preseason and regular season home games at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Season Ticket Deposits Available Now!

Season Ticket Deposits Available Now!

Join the priority list now for 2023 season tickets! Place a deposit today and you'll be the first in line to get the best seats, benefits & more!

Request Info
Advertising