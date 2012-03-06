CONTINUING ASSISTANCE

INDIANAPOLIS – The outpouring of assistance by entities and individuals around the state for those affected by last Friday's deadly storms in southern Indiana continues.

Huddles Frozen Yogurt has entered the effort to help ease the lives of people hit by the tornadoes. Huddles will donate 10 percent of its sales this Friday to the American Red Cross to assist them in their relief efforts.

Huddles Frozen Yogurt has two locations – 1356 East 86th Street (317-587-1499) in the Nora area of Indianapolis; 110 West Main Street, Suite 115 (317-581-9206) in Carmel. Both locations are open from 11:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m.

Huddles is owned by Casey Irsay Foyt, and this donation is in addition to the $75,000 pledged by the Colts last weekend. The Colts also assisted with other local entities last weekend in helping raise funds to benefit victims.