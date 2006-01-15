Colts vs. Steelers Post-Game Quotes

  PittsburghSteelers vs. IndianapolisColts Post-Game Quotes   TONY DUNGY (on general comments)  PittsburghSteelers vs.

Jan 14, 2006 at 07:00 PM

* *

PittsburghSteelers vs. IndianapolisColts Post-Game Quotes

* *

TONY DUNGY (on general comments)  PittsburghSteelers vs. IndianapolisColts Post-Game Quotes

"Well from a fan's standpoint we didn't play quite as well as we wanted to.  I think you have to give Pittsburgh a lot of credit.  They picked up their tempo.  They played very hard and they made the plays to win it.  I was proud of our guys for hanging in there and fighting all the way through.  We just didn't play well enough today.  They played better than we did.  They deserved to win the game.  We played hard and gave ourselves a chance but didn't make quite enough plays at the end.  You know it's disappointing to have a regular season like we had and put yourself in position and not finish it off.  But we've got to use that disappointment and get into our off season program when that starts up and then get ready for next year.  I think we'll look back and see we did some good things and made some progress.  But when you don't finish it the way you'd like, that makes it tough.  It's very disappointing right now.  We'll get a chance to look back and reflect a little bit as we have some time off.  But again, I'm proud of this team.  They handled every trial that came upon them.  I really thought the Lord's hand was on this team.  We have some special guys and I'm very proud of them.  We're disappointed the way this season's turned out, disappointed not to play better in front of our home crowd today.  But, we'll survive.  Personally, a couple of big disappointments.  Obviously, this one doesn't rank anywhere close to the last ones.  From my standpoint, it's disappointing and my job is to get this team to play well.  And we didn't quite do that today.  But I know we'll bounce back."

* *

TONY DUNGY(on having first week bye) PittsburghSteelers vs. IndianapolisColts Post-Game Quotes

"I said before that we practiced well.  I attribute Pittsburgh really coming in and playing smart football.  They got after it early.  Once we got the one drive to the one yard line, I think we got a little bit of confidence there.  Got the crowd back into it.  We had a false start down there on the one yard line on the play that might get in.   That cost us points and they ended up being big points at the end."

* *

TONY DUNGY(on going for field goal instead of touchdown in 1st half)  PittsburghSteelers vs. IndianapolisColts Post-Game Quotes

"Once we got to the seven, no, we really wanted to get the points there and we did.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Colts Launch 'Happy Blue Year' Ticket Pack for Final Regular Season Game

Four tickets plus exclusive "Blue" bobblehead. Prices starting at $140!

news

23rd Annual Bleed Blue Blood Drive Returns to Lucas Oil Stadium Dec. 17

Largest single-day blood drive in Indiana, Versiti and Colts to welcome more than 1,000 donors

news

Colts Invite Fans To Take Part In Stadium 'Light Show' For 'MNF' On Nov. 28

City skyline to be in Colts Blue for season's first primetime home game

news

Colts 2023 Season Tickets On Sale Today

The Colts 2022 home schedule will feature nine regular season games and one preseason game, including matchups against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Cleveland Browns, as well as perennial AFC South opponents, the Houston Texans, Jacksonville Jaguars and Tennessee Titans.

news

Colts Add Dishes From Season 11 'Master Chef' Winner To Lucas Oil Stadium Gameday Menu

Indianapolis Colts fans who attend home games at Lucas Oil Stadium the remainder of this season will be able to enjoy dishes prepared by Indianapolis' own Chef Kelsey Murphy, the Season 11 winner of FOX's Master Chef: Legends competition, hosted by Chef Gordon Ramsay.

news

Marvel Universe To Take Center Stage At Colts-Titans Game This Sunday

The Indianapolis Colts will welcome the Marvel Universe to Lucas Oil Stadium this Sunday, Oct. 2, when the Colts take on their AFC South Division rival Tennessee Titans at 1 p.m.

news

'FOR THE BOO!' Colts Halloween Party At Lucas Oil Stadium on October 19

First in-person party since 2019 open to ALL kids and families!

news

Make Your Game Predictions With 'Pick Six' For A Chance To Win!

'Pick Six' will enhance the run-up to every Colts game, challenging fans with a series of questions that ask them to predict aspects of team and player performance. Players will go head-to-head with other fans with each question worth points that create weekly and season-long leader boards.

news

Clayton Anderson To Headline Colts 'Home Opener Concert' On Sunday

The Indianapolis Colts Home Opener Concert, presented by Bud Light,  will take place at American Family Insurance Touchdown Town this Sunday before the Colts open their home schedule against the Kansas City Chiefs.

news

2022 Colts Home Games at Lucas Oil Stadium: New Amenities and Fan Information

The Indianapolis Colts and Lucas Oil Stadium today announced new fan amenities and plans for welcoming fans to the stadium for Colts 2022 home games. The Colts host their home opener against the Kansas City Chiefs this Sunday, Sept. 25 at 1 p.m.

news

WEATHER PLAN: Colts Watch Party Today

In case of inclement weather, watch party activities (except the Quarterback Passing Challenge) will be held indoors at The Garage at Bottleworks District.

news

LIVE STREAM TONIGHT: John Mellencamp and The Jim Irsay Band

Watch John Mellencamp's performance with The Jim Irsay Band at the Colts Kickoff Concert live on Colts.com and the Colts Mobile App starting at 9 p.m.

2023 Season Tickets On Sale Now!

2023 Season Tickets On Sale Now!

Secure the best seats, benefits & more for next season! Be there live for exciting matchups against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and more opponents to be announced soon. Learn more today!

Request Info 3D Seat View
Advertising