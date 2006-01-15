Colts vs. Steelers Post-Game Quotes

"Well from a fan's standpoint we didn't play quite as well as we wanted to. I think you have to give Pittsburgh a lot of credit. They picked up their tempo. They played very hard and they made the plays to win it. I was proud of our guys for hanging in there and fighting all the way through. We just didn't play well enough today. They played better than we did. They deserved to win the game. We played hard and gave ourselves a chance but didn't make quite enough plays at the end. You know it's disappointing to have a regular season like we had and put yourself in position and not finish it off. But we've got to use that disappointment and get into our off season program when that starts up and then get ready for next year. I think we'll look back and see we did some good things and made some progress. But when you don't finish it the way you'd like, that makes it tough. It's very disappointing right now. We'll get a chance to look back and reflect a little bit as we have some time off. But again, I'm proud of this team. They handled every trial that came upon them. I really thought the Lord's hand was on this team. We have some special guys and I'm very proud of them. We're disappointed the way this season's turned out, disappointed not to play better in front of our home crowd today. But, we'll survive. Personally, a couple of big disappointments. Obviously, this one doesn't rank anywhere close to the last ones. From my standpoint, it's disappointing and my job is to get this team to play well. And we didn't quite do that today. But I know we'll bounce back."