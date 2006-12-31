Colts vs. Miami Post-Game Quotes

* *

MiamiDolphins vs. IndianapolisColts Post-Game Quotes

* *

HEAD COACH TONY DUNGY (general on game) MiamiDolphins vs. IndianapolisColts Post-Game Quotes

"I'm very, very happy about finishing up the season with a win, getting our 12th win and doing some good things. That's a very, very tough defense that we had to play against. They made it tough on us. Their offense, Ronnie Brown's a good back. We didn't know a whole lot about the quarterback, but I thought he played well. We're happy to get out of it with a win and now I think everybody's back to 0-0. Next week will be a lot of fun getting ready for whoever we play. I told our rookies in the locker room that everything's completely different now. The stakes get a little bit higher. The intensity gets higher and everybody's back to square one. It's good to finish out with a win, finish 8-0 at home. It's something we wanted to do. We had a couple of mistakes that made it a little tougher than maybe it should have been. But by the same token, we got a couple. We got some points at the end of the half with an interception and a field goal. So it pretty much balanced out. It was a good effort and I'm looking forward to next week."

HEAD COACH TONY DUNGY (on Miami's game plan) MiamiDolphins vs. IndianapolisColts Post-Game Quotes

"They do a lot of things with personnel groups and motions and different kinds of running plays and formations on offense. They're a tough defense. They beat New England by 24 points, they beat Chicago by 18. So we knew it was not going to be an easy game. And I think it was a good test for us."

HEAD COACH TONY DUNGY (on Dan Klecko-DT) MiamiDolphins vs. IndianapolisColts Post-Game Quotes

"We had some plays in for Dan in the goal line area. We started to run one again on the third down play at the end of the game but we said we better do the wise thing and make sure that clock is still running. Dan is a good athlete. He's done that before. Obviously, (he) did a lot for New England, so we felt good about it."

HEAD COACH TONY DUNGY (on the playoffs) MiamiDolphins vs. IndianapolisColts Post-Game Quotes