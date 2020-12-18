Colts vs. Jaguars | Tickets On Sale Now!

Single-game tickets to January 3 regular season finale on sale now.

Dec 18, 2020 at 09:59 AM
colts-logo-pr
Colts Communications
0103_JAX_1920x1080_B_FNL
Indianapolis Colts Fan Appreciation Game Jan 3 | Lucas Oil Stadium Free Ugly Sweater Cap For All Fans

Indianapolis – Single-game tickets to the Indianapolis Colts' Jan. 3, 2021 AFC South matchup vs. the Jacksonville Jaguars are now on sale at Ticketmaster.com.

The team also will celebrate "Fan Appreciation Day" that Sunday, and all fans in attendance will receive a free, special edition Colts Ugly Sweater baseball cap.

Tickets will be sold in "pods" to maintain physical distancing between unrelated groups. Other health and safety procedures, which include gameday requirements for fans and stadium employees, can be found at Colts.com/gameday.

The Colts announced yesterday that they will host up to 10,000 attendees at Lucas Oil Stadium on Jan. 3. 

Because of the reduced capacity, season ticket members – including individual ticket holders selected by seniority, suite holders, and team partners – were given the first opportunity to purchase four-game packs or single game tickets to home games this season. The team also must fulfill ticket commitments to players and coaches, the visiting team, broadcast partners, and the NFL.

The attendance number for this game was determined following discussions with the Marion County (Ind.) Public Health Department and were set to meet local, NFL, and CDC guidelines to help limit the spread of COVID-19.  Colts staff will meet with health officials to discuss stadium capacity should the Colts host a home playoff game.

Related Content

news

Irsay Family, R.E.M. Work To Reduce Stigma Around Mental Illness Through "Kicking The Stigma" Initiative

A :60 public service announcement for "Kicking The Stigma" was created in cooperation with the band R.E.M. using their song "Everybody Hurts." The goal is to bring the message to a national audience through placement on CNN, Fox News and The NFL Network as well as being shown locally in Indianapolis.  
news

Colts Thursday Notebook: Mo Alie-Cox Misses Second Straight Day; Anthony Castonzo Returns To Practice

The Indianapolis Colts on Thursday held their second of three days of on-field preparations for Sunday's Week 15 contest against the Houston Texans. What were some of the top takeaways on the day?
news

Colts To Host Up To 10,000 Fans For Jan. 3 'Fan Appreciation' Game vs. Jaguars

Single-game tickets to AFC South matchup on sale tomorrow at 10 a.m.
news

AFC Playoff Picture, Clinching Scenarios Heading Into Week 15

While the Indianapolis Colts cannot clinch a playoff berth in Week 15, see how the AFC playoff picture could shape up following this weekend's matchups
news

Colts Wednesday Notebook: Rigoberto Sanchez Makes Return To Practice Field; Darius Leonard, Xavier Rhodes Full Participants

The Indianapolis Colts today officially began on-field preparations for Sunday's Week 15 contest against the Houston Texans. What were some of the top takeaways on the day?
news

Kenny Moore II Named AFC Defensive Player Of The Week

The NFL today announced that Indianapolis Colts cornerback Kenny Moore II has been named the AFC Defensive Player of the Week for Week 14. This marks the first time in his career that Moore II has earned Player of the Week honors.
news

How to Watch Texans @ Colts

Find out all the ways Colts fans can watch, listen and live stream Houston Texans at Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, December 20th (Week 15).
news

Justin Houston Named Finalist For 2020 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award

The National Football League announced today that Indianapolis Colts defensive end Justin Houston has been named one of eight finalists for the 2020 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award. The winner will be revealed at the annual NFL Honors show.
news

Colts Release Week 15 Unofficial Depth Chart For Texans Matchup

What does the Indianapolis Colts' unofficial depth chart look like for Sunday's 2020 Week 15 matchup against the Houston Texans (4-9)? We take a position-by-position look heading into the contest.
news

Colts Sign LB Chris Covington To Practice Squad

The Indianapolis Colts today signed linebacker Chris Covington to the practice squad.
news

Capacity Lowered to 10,000 For Dec. 20 Game vs. Texans

In consultation with the Marion County (Ind.) Public Health Department (MCPHD), the Indianapolis Colts will lower the capacity for the Dec. 20 home game vs. the Houston Texans to up to 10,000 attendees. Normal capacity for Colts home games at Lucas Oil Stadium is 63,000.
JOIN US AT LUCAS OIL STADIUM ON JAN. 3!

JOIN US AT LUCAS OIL STADIUM ON JAN. 3!

Catch the Colts back in action at Lucas Oil Stadium on January 3rd as they welcome the Jacksonville Jaguars for the Fan Appreciation game.

Get Tickets

Advertising