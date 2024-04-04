 Skip to main content
Indianapolis Colts
Colts & USA Football to host High School Girls' Flag Clinic

The Colts and USA Football will host high school girls, regardless of their playing experience, for an instructional day of flag football. 

Apr 04, 2024 at 09:50 AM
colts-logo-pr
Colts Communications
24-colts-football-development-girls-flag-thumbnail-2

Indianapolis – The Indianapolis Colts today announced their second annual Colts High School Girls Flag Football Clinic, fueled by Gatorade and supported by USA Football, at the Colts headquarters in May.

The Colts and USA Football will host high school girls, regardless of their playing experience, for an instructional day of flag football. The day will include a USA Football coaching clinic for coaches, as well as an instructional clinic, drills and scrimmages for players.

Players and coaches may register at Colts.com/Flag beginning today. Spots are limited and will be filled on a first come, first served basis.

"The Colts continue to focus on growing flag football in Indiana, especially when it comes to new and exciting opportunities for our female student-athletes," said Mike Prior, Colts Football Development Commissioner. "We look forward to providing more girls flag football activities on the high school level in hopes of it eventually becoming a sanctioned varsity sport."

WHEN:

Sat., May 18

· 11 a.m. – 12 p.m. – Coaching Clinic

· 11:30 a.m. – Teams arrive

· 12 – 2 p.m. – Instructional Drill work

· 2 – 2:30 p.m. – Scrimmage Competition begins

· 3 p.m. – Event concludes

WHERE

Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center, Indoor Practice Facility,

7001 W. 56th St.

NOTE

· Media must RSVP to coltscommunications@colts.com

· Media may enter the Indoor Facility through Door 10 on the east side of the campus.

· This event is open to registered participants only!

In the days leading up to the event, the Colts also will host a virtual clinic giving referees and officials another opportunity to learn the game and ask questions. Then, they are invited to attend the in-person clinic to get hands-on experience.

