COLTS TURNING PINK FOR BREAST CANCER AWARENESS MONTH

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indianapolis Colts will once again add a touch of pink to their traditional blue and white color palette as the team joins the NFL's national "A Crucial Catch" campaign in partnership with the American Cancer Society to celebrate Breast Cancer Awareness Month and encourage annual screenings for women over forty.

The team will officially kick off the month by turning Colts.com pink and hosting the "Pinking of the Canal" event on October 5, and will continue their efforts by dedicating their October 7 game vs. the Packers to Breast Cancer Awareness. In addition, the team will introduce their "Pamper Her Pink" program to give breast cancer survivors and women who are currently battling this disease the opportunity to receive lunch with Colts players and a day of a pampering. The Indianapolis Colts Women's Organization will also have Limited Edition Colts Breast Cancer Awareness T-shirtsfor sale with all proceeds benefiting the IU Simon Cancer Center. Information on each of these events and programs is included below. Visit www.colts.com/pink for more information.

PINKING OF THE CANAL, OCTOBER 5, 2012

For the third consecutive year, the Indianapolis Colts will turn Indianapolis' downtown canal pink in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month. The public is invited to the free "Pinking of the Canal" event, presented by Hard Rock Cafe, on Friday, October 5, from 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.at the Ohio Street Basin of the Canal.

Indianapolis Colts Vice Chair and Co-Owner Kalen Irsay will be joined by Indianapolis' First Lady Winnie Ballard to pour the pink dye into the canal at approximately 12:15 p.m. following a brief program at 12:00 p.m. In addition, attendees will be able to sign a special Colts flag in honor of someone in their life who has been affected by breast cancer. The flag will then be carried by the Colts Mascot, Blue, to lead the team onto the field at their October 7 game vs. the Packers.

Additional event activities include:

Live Music by "Dave and Rae"

Free Limited Edition Colts Pink Posters

Special Edition T-shirts for Sale by the Indianapolis Colts Women's Organization ($20 each, proceeds benefit the IU Simon Cancer Center)

($20 each, proceeds benefit the IU Simon Cancer Center) $6 Boxed Lunches, provided by Hard Rock Cafe (proceeds benefit the Pink Ribbon Connection)

(proceeds benefit the Pink Ribbon Connection) $1 Bottled Water and Pink Lemonade, provided by Coca-Cola (proceeds benefit the American Cancer Society)

(proceeds benefit the American Cancer Society) Colts Cheerleaders and Blue

Opportunity to win Colts tickets

Informational booths

Official Hard Rock limited edition Pinktober merchandise available (proceeds benefit The Pink Ribbon Connection)

available (proceeds benefit The Pink Ribbon Connection) Pink Ribbon Passout, provided by Zeta Tau Alpha

BREAST CANCER AWARENESS GAME, OCTOBER 7, 2012

The Indianapolis Colts are dedicating their October 7 game to Breast Cancer Awareness Month and will include several gameday activities to recognize survivors and engage their fans in this important cause. Colts players will be outfitted in a variety of pink accessories including cleats, wristbands, gloves and more. Other gameday elements include:

Large Pink Ribbon held by 100 Breast Cancer Survivors during the national anthem*

during the national anthem* Run-out tunnel formed by 50 Colts Season Ticket Holders who are currently battling or have survived breast cancer*

who are currently battling or have survived breast cancer* Special edition flag carried by Blue and signed by, or in memory of, breast cancer survivors

and signed by, or in memory of, breast cancer survivors National Anthem sung by a Breast Cancer Survivor

Special Edition "Pink" Cover for the Scout Gameday Program

Gameday Program Colts Cheerleaders and Blue in Pink Attire

Pink Ribbon Passout, provided by Zeta Tau Alpha

provided by Zeta Tau Alpha Special Edition Pink Scarves distributed at the gates , compliments of Lucas Oil Products

, compliments of Lucas Oil Products Special Edition T-shirts for Sale by the Indianapolis Colts Women's Organization ($20 each, proceeds benefit the IU Simon Cancer Center)

($20 each, proceeds benefit the IU Simon Cancer Center) Large Inflatable Pink Ribbon in the Colts Fan Zone, provided by Indiana University Health

*Pink t-shirts and hats will be provided for each survivor, compliments of the Indianapolis Colts and New Era.

PAMPER HER PINK, SEPTEMBER 24-OCTOBER 15

This year the Colts are excited to launch the "Pamper Her Pink" program to provide a special lunch and day of pampering for ten women who are currently battling, or have survived, breast cancer. The team will accept nominations online at www.colts.com/pink beginning September 24 through October 15. Ten finalist will then be selected to receive lunch with Colts players at O'Charley's, as well as a day of pampering from Tyler Mason Salon and Spa on Tuesday, October 30.

Individuals who have a special woman in their life who has survived breast cancer or is currently battling the disease are encouraged to visit www.colts.com/pink to submit a nomination.

SPECIAL EDITION COLTS BREAST CANCER AWARENESS T-SHIRTS

The Indianapolis Colts Women's Organization will be selling special edition Colts long sleeve t-shirts during the month of October and will donate all proceeds to the IU Simon Cancer Center. The t-shirts are gray and feature a pink Colts horseshoe on the front. They are $20 each and will be sold at the team's "Pinking of the Canal" event on October 5, as well as their October 7 game versus the Green Bay Packers.

The Indianapolis Colts Women's Organization is comprised of Colts female staff as well as wives of staff, coaches and players. The Organization plans monthly service projects during the season and supports a variety of charities including School on Wheels and D.R.E.A.M. Alive, Inc.

NFL AUCTIONS

By visiting www.nflauction.nfl.com Colts fans will have the opportunity to bid on some of the pink items players will be wearing during the October NFL games. All proceeds from the online auctions will benefit the American Cancer Society's breast cancer research and programs.