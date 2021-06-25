Colts To Release Official 2021 Training Camp Schedule Next Week

Indianapolis – The Indianapolis Colts will announce the official team and fan schedules for 2021 Colts Training Camp, powered by Kerauno, on Tuesday, June 29th at 11 a.m.

This summer, the Colts will return to Grand Park Sports Campus in Westfield, Ind., just north of Indianapolis, marking the third training camp to be held at the facility since 2018. Last year's camp was held at Colts headquarters at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center in Indianapolis due to COVID-19 protocols.