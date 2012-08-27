COLTS TO HOST 'FILL THE BOOT' COLLECTION

Prior to the Colts vs. Bengals game on August 30, the Colts and the Indianapolis Fire Fighters Local 416 will be collecting cash for the Muscular Dystrophy Association.

Aug 27, 2012 at 06:36 AM
Colts Community Relations
filltheboot-a.jpg

[

2012-carey-250x250.jpg

](http://careyindiana.com/)

INDIANAPOLIS – On Thursday, August 30, the Colts will team up with the Indianapolis Fire Fighters Local 416 to host their annual cash collection prior to the Colts vs. Bengals game. From 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., fire fighters will be collecting cash from Colts fans to "fill their boots" for the Muscular Dystrophy Association. Donations will be collected at the Colts Community Collection Stations, presented by Toyota, located outside each Lucas Oil Stadium gate.

All proceeds will be donated to the Muscular Dystrophy Association. Funds collected will be used in research efforts and in nationwide programs to help individuals with neuromuscular diseases, as well as families.

The Muscular Dystrophy Association is a nonprofit health agency dedicated to curing muscular dystrophy and other similar diseases by funding worldwide research. The association also provides health care, support services, advocacy, and education. The services offered through the association include medical consultations, flu shots, support groups, summer camps for youth, and medical equipment. With the proceeds collected, those living with Muscular Dystrophy and other related diseases in the Indianapolis area will be provided with the care they need.

The Colts Gameday Collections program will continue to run throughout the 2012 season with a different charitable collection held prior to each home game.  Upcoming collections include School Supply Drive, Geared for Health and WTHR's Coats for Kids. A complete list of future collections is available at www.colts.com/collections.

About the Muscular Dystrophy Association

The Muscular Dystrophy Association provides individuals who have been diagnosed with Muscular Dystrophy or other related diseases the care and resources needed to live normal day to day lives. The association provides medical consultations, including diagnosis, support groups, and the necessary medical equipment. For more information about the Muscular Dystrophy Association, visit www.mda.org.

Follow us on Twitter @coltscommunity and 'Like' us on Facebook at Colts in the Community!

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Colts to Host 2022 Horseshoe Classic

Lucas Oil Stadium games to feature Lafayette Harrison vs. West Lafayette, Bishop Chatard vs. Brebeuf Jesuit

news

Save The Date! Colts, Irsays To Host Sept. 23 'Beyond The Sidelines' Fundraiser

More details on Beyond the Sidelines – including the evening lineup, entertainment, auction items and other opportunities – will be announced in the upcoming weeks and months.

news

Colts Extend USA Football Coach Certification In Support Of Youth Players Statewide

Indiana children to benefit from youth football's nationally accredited coach certification

news

Auction Of Kurt Cobain's Iconic Fender Guitar To Benefit Colts, Irsay Family's Kicking The Stigma Mental Health Initiative

The Cobain family hoped to find a charity supporting mental health to benefit from the auction, and were drawn to Kicking The Stigma's mission and accomplishments in the mental health space.

news

Colts 'Crucial Catch' To Raise Awareness, Funding For Battle Against Cancer

Throughout October, the Indianapolis Colts again will join the NFL in raising awareness for and supporting survivors and fighters of all types of cancer as part of a Crucial Catch: Intercept Cancer.

news

Kicking The Stigma: September 19 Colts-Rams Game To Spotlight Mental Health Awareness

The Irsay family initiative works to raise awareness about mental health disorders and remove the stigma too often associated with these illnesses.

news

kNot Today Launches Parent Guide Aimed At Awareness, Prevention and Healing For Sexually Abused, Exploited and Trafficked Children

kNot Today, founded by Frank and Linda Reich, also announced Sunday it'd joined The Alliance Against Human Trafficking & Exploitation.

news

Colts To Host 2021 Horseshoe Classic

Lucas Oil Stadium event to feature Lebanon vs. Mooresville, Ben Davis vs. Brownsburg

news

Colts Announce 'Kicking The Stigma' Action Fund, Grant Program

The Jim Irsay family and the Indianapolis Colts today announced details on the Kicking The Stigma Action Fund, which they created to support nonprofits and organizations focusing on the education, support and advocacy of mental health and mental illnesses.

news

Kicking The Stigma Week Recap

Look back at all videos and social posts from the Indianapolis Colts first Kicking The Stigma Week fundraiser

news

Colts Provide USA Football Coach Certification For Youth Leagues Statewide

Indiana kids to benefit from youth football's nationally accredited coach certification

news

Kicking The Stigma: Huntington Bank, IU Health and Lucas Oil Join Virtual Fundraiser

New "Kicking The Stigma" public service announcement launched both locally and nationally

Limited Offer: Secure Your Super Hero Pack!

Limited Offer: Secure Your Super Hero Pack!

Get all 3 AFC South home matchups PLUS an exclusive "Blue" bobblehead, starting at $130!

GET YOUR PACK!
Advertising