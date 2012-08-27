COLTS TO HOST 'FILL THE BOOT' COLLECTION

](http://careyindiana.com/)

INDIANAPOLIS – On Thursday, August 30, the Colts will team up with the Indianapolis Fire Fighters Local 416 to host their annual cash collection prior to the Colts vs. Bengals game. From 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., fire fighters will be collecting cash from Colts fans to "fill their boots" for the Muscular Dystrophy Association. Donations will be collected at the Colts Community Collection Stations, presented by Toyota, located outside each Lucas Oil Stadium gate.

All proceeds will be donated to the Muscular Dystrophy Association. Funds collected will be used in research efforts and in nationwide programs to help individuals with neuromuscular diseases, as well as families.

The Muscular Dystrophy Association is a nonprofit health agency dedicated to curing muscular dystrophy and other similar diseases by funding worldwide research. The association also provides health care, support services, advocacy, and education. The services offered through the association include medical consultations, flu shots, support groups, summer camps for youth, and medical equipment. With the proceeds collected, those living with Muscular Dystrophy and other related diseases in the Indianapolis area will be provided with the care they need.

The Colts Gameday Collections program will continue to run throughout the 2012 season with a different charitable collection held prior to each home game. Upcoming collections include School Supply Drive, Geared for Health and WTHR's Coats for Kids. A complete list of future collections is available at www.colts.com/collections.

About the Muscular Dystrophy Association

The Muscular Dystrophy Association provides individuals who have been diagnosed with Muscular Dystrophy or other related diseases the care and resources needed to live normal day to day lives. The association provides medical consultations, including diagnosis, support groups, and the necessary medical equipment. For more information about the Muscular Dystrophy Association, visit www.mda.org.