Colts to Host Angel Tree Holiday Drive on Gameday

Colts, CBS4, BOSE All Encourage Fans to Donate Toys and Clothing before Broncos Game

Nov 03, 2015 at 12:56 AM
Colts Community Relations
angeltreearticle.jpg

Intro:The Indianapolis Colts have partnered with CBS4, BOSE and The Salvation Army to host a Holiday Drive. Donations will provide those less fortunate during the holiday season with clothing, special-needs gifts, and other wished-for items such as toys.

INDIANAPOLIS – The 2015 Angel Tree Holiday Drive will take place prior to the Colts vs. Broncos game on Sunday, November 8. CBS4 personalities, Salvation Army volunteers and Colts Junior Cheerleaders will collect new, unwrapped toys and new, unwrapped clothing items at the Colts Community Collection Stations, presented by Toyota, located outside each Lucas Oil Stadium gate. Fans are encouraged to drop off their donations from 2:25 p.m. – 4:25 p.m., as monetary donations will also be accepted.

All donations will benefit the Salvation Army's Angel Tree program, which brings joy and happiness to those less fortunate during the holiday season by providing clothing, special-needs gifts, and other wished-for items such as toys. The Salvation Army's Angel Tree program has been running for 30 years to ensure that these children have a wonderful holiday season with their families. The Salvation Army Indiana Division has been providing assistance to the Indianapolis community for generations. 

Age appropriate gifts for children infant to age 14 are sought. Toy donations should be new and unwrapped. Possible gifts ideas include: stuffed animals, infant toys, board games, sports equipment, electronic games and more. The Salvation Army is a non-profit 501(c)(3) charitable organization that provides food assistance to nearly 800 families and Christmas gifts to more than 2,100 children every holiday season. 

Fans are encouraged to show support on social media as well by tagging @ColtsCommunity on Twitter and Instagram and 'Colts in the Community' on Facebook. The Colts Gameday Collections program will continue to run throughout the 2015 season with a different charitable collection held prior to each home game. Upcoming collections include Sacking Hunger, Books for Youth, and the Damar Services Collection. A complete list of future collections is available at www.colts.com/collections.

About The Salvation Army

The Salvation Army, an evangelical part of the universal Christian church, has been supporting those in need in His name without discrimination since 1865. Nearly 30 million Americans receive assistance from The Salvation Army each year through the broadest array of social services that range from providing food for the hungry, relief for disaster victims, assistance for the disabled, outreach to the elderly and ill, clothing and shelter to the homeless and opportunities for underprivileged children. About 82 cents of every dollar raised is used to support those services in nearly 5,000 communities nationwide. The Salvation Army is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Colts 'Crucial Catch' To Raise Awareness, Funding For Battle Against Cancer

Throughout October, the Indianapolis Colts again will join the NFL in raising awareness for and supporting survivors and fighters of all types of cancer as part of a Crucial Catch: Intercept Cancer. 
news

Kicking The Stigma: September 19 Colts-Rams Game To Spotlight Mental Health Awareness

The Irsay family initiative works to raise awareness about mental health disorders and remove the stigma too often associated with these illnesses.
news

kNot Today Launches Parent Guide Aimed At Awareness, Prevention and Healing For Sexually Abused, Exploited and Trafficked Children

kNot Today, founded by Frank and Linda Reich, also announced Sunday it'd joined The Alliance Against Human Trafficking & Exploitation. 
news

Colts To Host 2021 Horseshoe Classic

Lucas Oil Stadium event to feature Lebanon vs. Mooresville, Ben Davis vs. Brownsburg
news

Colts Announce 'Kicking The Stigma' Action Fund, Grant Program

The Jim Irsay family and the Indianapolis Colts today announced details on the Kicking The Stigma Action Fund, which they created to support nonprofits and organizations focusing on the education, support and advocacy of mental health and mental illnesses.
news

Kicking The Stigma Week Recap

Look back at all videos and social posts from the Indianapolis Colts first Kicking The Stigma Week fundraiser
news

Colts Provide USA Football Coach Certification For Youth Leagues Statewide

Indiana kids to benefit from youth football's nationally accredited coach certification 
news

Kicking The Stigma: Huntington Bank, IU Health and Lucas Oil Join Virtual Fundraiser

New "Kicking The Stigma" public service announcement launched both locally and nationally
news

Kicking The Stigma: Irsays, Colts To Host Virtual Fundraiser For Mental Health Treatment, Education

Carson Daly, Cameron Crowe, Mike Epps, Rob Lowe, Darius Leonard, Peyton Manning & Tony Dungy to lend voices during May 3-6 event
news

Jaguars, Colts And Titans Make Donation In Support Of Texans And Houston Community Impacted By Winter Storms

The Jacksonville Jaguars, Indianapolis Colts and Tennessee Titans are supporting their fellow AFC South Division member, the Houston Texans, with a joint donation of $100,000 to the Houston/Harris County 2021 Winter Storm Relief Fund following the severe winter weather that swept through the country last week
news

George Taliaferro's Immeasurable Impact On NFL, Hoosier State

To celebrate Black History Month, Colts.com takes a look back at the impact of former Baltimore Colts Pro Bowler and Indiana University legend George Taliaferro, the first Black player ever drafted by an NFL team.
news

Black History Month: Nyheim Hines' Family Connection To Martin Luther King Jr., Greensboro Sit-In

To celebrate Black History Month, Colts.com takes a look at running back Nyheim Hines' family connection to Martin Luther King Jr. and the impactful Greensboro Sit-In of 1960.
Single Game Tickets Available Now!

Single Game Tickets Available Now!

Join us at Lucas Oil Stadium for every exciting matchup this fall. Tickets are available now! Find your games below.

Find Tickets
Advertising