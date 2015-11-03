Colts to Host Angel Tree Holiday Drive on Gameday

Intro:The Indianapolis Colts have partnered with CBS4, BOSE and The Salvation Army to host a Holiday Drive. Donations will provide those less fortunate during the holiday season with clothing, special-needs gifts, and other wished-for items such as toys.

INDIANAPOLIS – The 2015 Angel Tree Holiday Drive will take place prior to the Colts vs. Broncos game on Sunday, November 8. CBS4 personalities, Salvation Army volunteers and Colts Junior Cheerleaders will collect new, unwrapped toys and new, unwrapped clothing items at the Colts Community Collection Stations, presented by Toyota, located outside each Lucas Oil Stadium gate. Fans are encouraged to drop off their donations from 2:25 p.m. – 4:25 p.m., as monetary donations will also be accepted.

All donations will benefit the Salvation Army's Angel Tree program, which brings joy and happiness to those less fortunate during the holiday season by providing clothing, special-needs gifts, and other wished-for items such as toys. The Salvation Army's Angel Tree program has been running for 30 years to ensure that these children have a wonderful holiday season with their families. The Salvation Army Indiana Division has been providing assistance to the Indianapolis community for generations.

Age appropriate gifts for children infant to age 14 are sought. Toy donations should be new and unwrapped. Possible gifts ideas include: stuffed animals, infant toys, board games, sports equipment, electronic games and more. The Salvation Army is a non-profit 501(c)(3) charitable organization that provides food assistance to nearly 800 families and Christmas gifts to more than 2,100 children every holiday season.

Fans are encouraged to show support on social media as well by tagging @ColtsCommunity on Twitter and Instagram and 'Colts in the Community' on Facebook. The Colts Gameday Collections program will continue to run throughout the 2015 season with a different charitable collection held prior to each home game. Upcoming collections include Sacking Hunger, Books for Youth, and the Damar Services Collection. A complete list of future collections is available at www.colts.com/collections.

About The Salvation Army