Colts-Titans Post-Game NOTES

COLTS vs.

Dec 03, 2005

COLTS vs. TENNESSEE POST-GAME NOTES

* *

With a Colts win Sunday, the club extended its franchise-best winning streak to start a season to 12-0.  The Colts became just the 5th team to start a season 12-0 in NFL history and the fourth team since 1970.  The Colts' 12 consecutive wins also set a club record.  The Colts had won 11 consecutive games three previous times (1964, 1975, 1999).

With a win Sunday, the Colts extended their home winning streak to 11, a franchise best.

With the club's 12th seasonal win, the Colts have won 12 games for the third consecutive season, becoming one of seven teams to accomplish the feat (Oakland, 1967-69; Miami, 1983-85; Dallas, 1992-95; Denver, 1996-98; San Francisco, 1996-98; Philadelphia, 2002-04).  Dallas is the only team to win 12 games in four consecutive seasons.

Sunday's win was Head Coach Tony Dungy's 100th career regular season victory, placing him as one of six head coaches to win 100 games in their first 10 seasons as head coach (113, George Seifert; 105, Don Shula; 103, John Madden; 101, Joe Gibbs; 101, Mike Ditka).

Sunday's win clinched a playoff berth for the Colts.  Dungy has led his teams in Tampa Bay and Indianapolis to the playoffs eight times in 10 years as a head coach.

Sunday's win was the Colts' 12th of the season, tied for the second-most victories in a single season in franchise history.

QB-Peyton Manning's career record is now 78-46, a personal best 32 games above .500.  Manning started 10 games below .500 at 3-13 following his first season.  Since, he is 75-33 as the Colts' starting QB.

QB-Peyton Manning recorded his season's 25th TD pass to WR-Reggie Wayne in the 3rd quarter.  Manning has hit 25 TD passes in eight consecutive seasons, extending his NFL record for most consecutive seasons with 25 -TD passes.

WR-Marvin Harrison became the 12th player in NFL history to surpass 12,000 career receiving yards.

Harrison recorded his 10th seasonal TD reception Sunday and has 10 TDs in seven consecutive seasons.

RB-Edgerrin James topped 9,000 career rushing yards Sunday, his 93rd career game.  It marked the third-fastest pace in NFL history to 9,000 rushing yards (82 games, Eric Dickerson; 88 games, Jim Brown).

James rushed for 100 yards for the 49th time in his career Sunday, his 93rd career game.  James has rushed for 100 yards nine times this season, tying his 2000 seasonal total.  James' had a career-best 10 100 games in 1999.

James scored his 63rd career rushing TD Sunday, tying Lenny Moore's club record, which has stood since 1967.

James has 20 carries in all 12 games this season.  The NFL record for most consecutive 20 -carry games in a season in 14 by Terrell Davis in 1997.

