Colts_Steelers Post-Game Quotes

"I'm very proud of our guys. This was a great win for us. Great atmosphere out there. Our crowd was fantastic. They had some people here. The atmosphere was very electric, much like it's going to be in the playoffs. We played hard. We did a lot of good things out there. And that's an excellent football team we beat. They don't lose very often. And they haven't lost very many with their quarterback playing. For us to play like we did and win the game the way we did, that was special. The thing I told our team in the locker room is we have to learn to channel our emotion and our energy. We still have a lot of young guys and we didn't play with a lot of composure out there. And we're going to get into bigger and bigger games and we're going to have to play with the same intensity, but we can't have all the penalties and the dumb play. If we can eliminate that, I think we have a chance to be very good. Obviously, a big hurdle for us, playing another division winner. Right now, what we've done, we've kind of put the AFC North in a position where we're ahead of them and the East, we beat their leader. So now, we've got to work on locking up our division and we still have Jacksonville right behind us. We have two division games coming up, so we don't have long to celebrate this. We have to get back on task on Wednesday. I know Pittsburgh's in the same boat. They've got a big one against Cincinnati. We've got to get focused in on that. So I told our guys they can celebrate tonight, but when they go to bed they have to wake up thinking about Tennessee. And hopefully, we'll do that. "