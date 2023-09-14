Colts sign G Lewis Kidd to practice squad, place C Jack Anderson on practice squad injured list

Indianapolis–The Indianapolis Colts today signed guard Lewis Kidd to the practice squad and placed center Jack Anderson on the Practice Squad Injured list.

Kidd, 6-6, 311 pounds, participated in the New Orleans Saints' 2023 offseason program and training camp. As a rookie in 2022, he played in 13 games (one start) for the Saints after originally signing with the team as an undrafted free agent on May 16, 2022. Collegiately at Montana State (2016-21), Kidd saw action in 54 games, including 48 consecutive starts at tackle and guard. He registered the third-most starts in school history. Kidd earned First Team All-Big Sky honors (2021) and Second Team All-Big Sky recognition (2019).