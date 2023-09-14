Colts sign G Lewis Kidd to practice squad, place C Jack Anderson on practice squad injured list

The Colts made the roster moves on Thursday.

Sep 14, 2023 at 08:50 AM
colts-logo-pr
Colts Communications
1920x1080

IndianapolisThe Indianapolis Colts today signed guard Lewis Kidd to the practice squad and placed center Jack Anderson on the Practice Squad Injured list.

Kidd, 6-6, 311 pounds, participated in the New Orleans Saints' 2023 offseason program and training camp. As a rookie in 2022, he played in 13 games (one start) for the Saints after originally signing with the team as an undrafted free agent on May 16, 2022. Collegiately at Montana State (2016-21), Kidd saw action in 54 games, including 48 consecutive starts at tackle and guard. He registered the third-most starts in school history. Kidd earned First Team All-Big Sky honors (2021) and Second Team All-Big Sky recognition (2019).

Anderson, 6-4, 314 pounds, was signed to the team's practice squad on September 12, 2023. He participated in the New York Giants' 2023 offseason program and training camp. Anderson has played in 14 career games (three starts) in his time with the Giants (2022-23), Philadelphia Eagles (2021-22) and Buffalo Bills (2021). He was originally selected by the Bills in the seventh round (236th overall) of the 2021 NFL Draft out of Texas Tech. In 2022, Anderson saw action in 12 games (two starts) with the Giants.

