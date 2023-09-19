Colts sign G Arlington Hambright to the 53-man roster from the practice squad; sign RB Trey Sermon to the practice squad; waive T Ryan Hayes

Indianapolis –The Indianapolis Colts today signed guard Arlington Hambright to the 53-man roster from the practice squad and waived tackle Ryan Hayes. The team also signed running back Trey Sermon to the practice squad.

Hambright, 6-5, 300 pounds, has spent time on the team's active roster and practice squad this season. He also spent time on Indianapolis' practice squad in 2022. Hambright was originally signed to the team's practice squad on September 1, 2022. He participated in the New England Patriots' 2022 offseason program and training camp before being waived on August 30. In 2021, Hambright spent time on the Chicago Bears' active roster and practice squad but did not see game action. As a rookie in 2020, he played in nine regular season games (one start) and one postseason contest with the Bears. Hambright was originally selected by Chicago in the seventh round (226th overall) of the 2020 NFL Draft.

Hayes, 6-7, 305 pounds, was claimed by the Colts off waivers (from Miami) on August 30, 2023. He participated in the Dolphins' 2023 offseason program and training camp. Hayes was selected by Miami in the seventh round (238th overall) of the 2023 NFL Draft. Collegiately, he played in 40 games (30 starts) at left tackle at Michigan (2018-22). Hayes earned Second Team All-Big Ten honors in each of his last two seasons. He was part of a Wolverines' offensive line that won the Joe Moore Award for the nation's top offensive line in back-to-back seasons (2021 and 2022).