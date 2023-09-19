Colts sign G Arlington Hambright to the 53-man roster from the practice squad; sign RB Trey Sermon to the practice squad; waive T Ryan Hayes

The Colts made the following moves on Tuesday.

Sep 19, 2023 at 11:56 AM
Colts Communications
Indianapolis –The Indianapolis Colts today signed guard Arlington Hambright to the 53-man roster from the practice squad and waived tackle Ryan Hayes. The team also signed running back Trey Sermon to the practice squad.

Hambright, 6-5, 300 pounds, has spent time on the team's active roster and practice squad this season. He also spent time on Indianapolis' practice squad in 2022. Hambright was originally signed to the team's practice squad on September 1, 2022. He participated in the New England Patriots' 2022 offseason program and training camp before being waived on August 30. In 2021, Hambright spent time on the Chicago Bears' active roster and practice squad but did not see game action. As a rookie in 2020, he played in nine regular season games (one start) and one postseason contest with the Bears. Hambright was originally selected by Chicago in the seventh round (226th overall) of the 2020 NFL Draft.

Hayes, 6-7, 305 pounds, was claimed by the Colts off waivers (from Miami) on August 30, 2023. He participated in the Dolphins' 2023 offseason program and training camp. Hayes was selected by Miami in the seventh round (238th overall) of the 2023 NFL Draft. Collegiately, he played in 40 games (30 starts) at left tackle at Michigan (2018-22). Hayes earned Second Team All-Big Ten honors in each of his last two seasons. He was part of a Wolverines' offensive line that won the Joe Moore Award for the nation's top offensive line in back-to-back seasons (2021 and 2022).

Sermon, 6-0, 215 pounds, has played in 11 career games (two starts) in his time with the Philadelphia Eagles (2022) and San Francisco 49ers (2021). He has compiled 43 carries for 186 yards (4.3 avg.) and one touchdown. Sermon has also caught three passes for 26 yards (8.7 avg.) and has recorded two special teams tackles. He has appeared in one postseason contest and has tallied one special teams tackle. Sermon was originally selected by the 49ers in the third round (88th overall) of the 2021 NFL Draft out of Ohio State. In 2022, he saw action in two games with the Eagles and registered two carries for 19 yards (9.5 avg.).

