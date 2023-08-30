Colts re-sign WR Isaiah McKenzie; place TE Jelani Woods on IR

McKenzie, 5-8, 173 pounds, participated in the Colts' 2023 offseason program and training camp after originally signing with the team as a free agent on March 22, 2023. He has played in 80 career games (26 starts) in his time with the Buffalo Bills (2018-22) and Denver Broncos (2017-18) and has compiled 141 receptions for 1,345 yards and 11 touchdowns. McKenzie has also registered 47 carries for 230 yards and four touchdowns. He has totaled one passing touchdown, two special teams tackles, 50 kickoff returns for 1,112 yards (22.2 avg.) and 58 punt returns for 518 yards (8.9 avg.) and one touchdown. McKenzie was originally selected by the Broncos in the fifth round (172nd overall) of the 2017 NFL Draft.