Colts re-sign WR Isaiah McKenzie; place TE Jelani Woods on IR

The Colts made roster moves on Wednesday.

Aug 30, 2023 at 05:39 PM
colts-logo-pr
Colts Communications
23-transaction (1)_McKenzie_1920x1080

Indianapolis – The Indianapolis Colts today signed free agent wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie and placed tight end Jelani Woods on the Injured Reserve list.

McKenzie, 5-8, 173 pounds, participated in the Colts' 2023 offseason program and training camp after originally signing with the team as a free agent on March 22, 2023. He has played in 80 career games (26 starts) in his time with the Buffalo Bills (2018-22) and Denver Broncos (2017-18) and has compiled 141 receptions for 1,345 yards and 11 touchdowns. McKenzie has also registered 47 carries for 230 yards and four touchdowns. He has totaled one passing touchdown, two special teams tackles, 50 kickoff returns for 1,112 yards (22.2 avg.) and 58 punt returns for 518 yards (8.9 avg.) and one touchdown. McKenzie was originally selected by the Broncos in the fifth round (172nd overall) of the 2017 NFL Draft.

Woods, 6-7, 253 pounds, was selected by Indianapolis in the third round (73rd overall) of the 2022 NFL Draft. As a rookie, he played in 15 games (two starts) and compiled 25 receptions for 312 yards and three touchdowns. Collegiately, Woods competed in 11 games (10 starts) at Virginia in 2021 and registered 44 receptions for 598 yards and eight touchdowns en route to First Team All-ACC honors. Prior to Virginia, he appeared in 34 games (28 starts) at Oklahoma State (2017-20) and compiled 31 receptions for 361 yards and four touchdowns. Woods garnered All-Big 12 honorable mention accolades in three seasons (2018-20).

Related Content

news

General manager Chris Ballard explains where things stand with Colts, Jonathan Taylor in preseason press conference

The Colts placed Taylor on the Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform list on Tuesday, meaning the running back will not be eligible to play until Week 5 of the 2023 season. 
news

General manager Chris Ballard expresses optimism about 'young' cornerback group

In Ballard's press conference on Wednesday evening, he made a point to spotlight the Colts' cornerbacks and their 'really good upside'.
news

Colts sign 16 to practice squad

The Colts made the roster moves on Wednesday. 
news

Colts claim T-Ryan Hayes, DE-Isaiah Land and G-Josh Sills off waivers

The Colts made the roster moves Wednesday
news

Colts announce initial 53-man roster: Position-by-position breakdown

The Colts unveiled their initial 53-man roster on Tuesday, and while it could change between now and Sept. 10's season opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars, here's a breakdown of who's on it – from quarterbacks to special teamers. 
news

Colts announce initial 53-man roster

The Colts made several roster moves on Tuesday ahead of the NFL's deadline for rosters to be trimmed to 53 players. 
news

Cornerback Dallis Flowers brimming with confidence ahead of the 2023 season

After a roller coaster of a rookie season, Flowers is determined to make the most of his new, expanded role.
news

Colts waive seven players, release RB Kenyan Drake and S Teez Tabor

The Colts made the roster moves Sunday. 
news

Colts' Danny Pinter to miss 2023 season, head coach Shane Steichen says

Pinter suffered a broken ankle against the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday.
news

5 Colts Things Learned: Inside a 'great throw' by Anthony Richardson in preseason finale vs. Philadelphia Eagles

Anthony Richardson's box score stat line wasn't indicative of how the Colts felt he played in Thursday night's preseason finale against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field.
news

Anthony Richardson's ability to avoid sacks comes into focus in Colts' preseason finale

Richardson avoided negative plays over his two quarters of action Thursday night against the Philadelphia Eagles, and his penchant for staying on his feet could prove to be an important aspect of the Colts' offense in 2023. 
Advertising