Colts re-sign WR Isaiah McKenzie; place TE Jelani Woods on IR

Indianapolis – The Indianapolis Colts today signed free agent wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie and placed tight end Jelani Woods on the Injured Reserve list.
McKenzie, 5-8, 173 pounds, participated in the Colts' 2023 offseason program and training camp after originally signing with the team as a free agent on March 22, 2023. He has played in 80 career games (26 starts) in his time with the Buffalo Bills (2018-22) and Denver Broncos (2017-18) and has compiled 141 receptions for 1,345 yards and 11 touchdowns. McKenzie has also registered 47 carries for 230 yards and four touchdowns. He has totaled one passing touchdown, two special teams tackles, 50 kickoff returns for 1,112 yards (22.2 avg.) and 58 punt returns for 518 yards (8.9 avg.) and one touchdown. McKenzie was originally selected by the Broncos in the fifth round (172nd overall) of the 2017 NFL Draft.
Woods, 6-7, 253 pounds, was selected by Indianapolis in the third round (73rd overall) of the 2022 NFL Draft. As a rookie, he played in 15 games (two starts) and compiled 25 receptions for 312 yards and three touchdowns. Collegiately, Woods competed in 11 games (10 starts) at Virginia in 2021 and registered 44 receptions for 598 yards and eight touchdowns en route to First Team All-ACC honors. Prior to Virginia, he appeared in 34 games (28 starts) at Oklahoma State (2017-20) and compiled 31 receptions for 361 yards and four touchdowns. Woods garnered All-Big 12 honorable mention accolades in three seasons (2018-20).