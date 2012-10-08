COLTS RECOGNIZE GOSHEN "ANGEL"

](http://careyindiana.com/)

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indianapolis Colts are proud to announce a resident of Goshen, Ind. as a 2012 honoree of the Colts Anthem Angels program, presented by Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield. RaShella "Shelly" Wilfong was recognized at the Colts home game this past Sunday, October 7, for her outstanding contributions to the community.

Shelly Wilfong has been a teacher for 19 years and is currently employed by Goshen High School as the IB coordinator and a Social Studies teacher. Besides her duties as a teacher at Goshen High School, she has made an enormous impact on her community by putting her life on the line for others through her volunteer work.

Shelly has been a member of the Elkhart Township Fire Department for 19 years where she has served as a captain and is currently a lieutenant. Through her work with the Fire Department, she has become certified as a Fire Officer I and Fire Instructor III.

Shelly was also a volunteer EMT for 10 years. She says that her dream of becoming a teacher is what inspired her to become involved in her community. Shelly believed that if she was going to talk to her students about the importance of community service, then she needed to lead by example and participate as well.

"Anthem Angels…Honoring Everyday Heroes" was established by the Indianapolis Colts and Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield to pay tribute to Hoosier "First Respondents" who may have received little or no recognition for the strides they have made to help others in human-service related professions.

* *

In honor of Shelly's heroism, she received four (4) VIP Club Seat Tickets to the Colts game, a feature story with her photo in the Colts gameday magazine (the Scout) and on www.colts.com, as well as on-field recognition at the game.

* *

Nominations are still being accepted for upcoming 2012 home games. For more information about Anthem Angels, presented by Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield, please visit www.colts.com/anthemangels.