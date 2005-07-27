Colts President Bill Polian Training Camp Quotes

PRESIDENT BILL POLIAN (on if everyone has signed) Training Camp
"Yes, everyone is signed and expected to be here."
PRESIDENT BILL POLIAN (on the relief of having all the rookies sign) Training Camp
"I don't ever worry about it. Rookie negations take on a life of their own. When you have agents that are willing to pull the trigger and really want to get their players in camp, you get it done. And when you don't, you don't, and I don't worry about it. I've seen both sides of the coin."
PRESIDENT BILL POLIAN (on the goal of getting draft picks to camp) Training Camp
"Well, you always want players in camp. Camp is important. Agents frequently don't believe that, and there are other organs that sort of support that position, but it's not true. Hold-outs get hurt, that's a fact. When players are in on time they have a much better chance to get on the field and help themselves and help the team, so it's a player's best interest to be here. Fortunately, the agents we had this year, and particularly the agents we had with the first-rounder, recognized that."