Colts President Bill Polian Quotes

Feb 22, 2005 at 07:00 PM

"The actions we've taken today are to put the non-exclusive franchise designation on Edgerrin James, and we've reached an agreement in principle with Dominic Rhodes. So, if you add that to the signings of Ryan Diem and Brandon Stokley and Marvin Harrison, we've had a relatively busy and productive last couple of months in respect to the offense.

"It (tagging James) will allow us the maximum flexibility and to retain our rights going forward. And it will allow us at some appropriate time, whenever Edgerrin chooses an agent, to sit down with him and begin some discussions.

"With the signings that I mentioned before, Marvin, Brandon, Ryan and the agreement in principle with Dominic, (Colts Owner and CEO) Jim Irsay has committed over $40 million in signing bonuses to continuing this franchise as a both competitive and winning franchise. So let no one think that Jim's desire or (Head Coach) Tony (Dungy)'s or mine to win and continue at the top levels of this league as we have been for the past six seasons has diminished in any way."

PRESIDENT BILL POLIAN (on if there is concern that RB-Edgerrin James may 'hold out' or not show up to training camp) Tuesday, February 22, 2005

"Well, it's always an issue. That's always an issue with us. We think everybody should be in training camp. Our knowledge of what Edgerrin and his representatives ultimately may feel is appropriate is nil at this point."

PRESIDENT BILL POLIAN (on the status of restricted free agents)Tuesday, February 22, 2005

"The restricted free agents will all be sent tenders—Raheem Brock, Joseph Jefferson, James Mungro, Tupe Peko, Nick Rogers and David Thornton. They will all be tendered at the appropriate levels. So, we will have right of first refusal on all of those people. As far as the unrestricted free agents are concerned, they are unrestricted, and remain so. We'll talk with each of their agents, or them, going forward to see where they are."

PRESIDENT BILL POLIAN (on how important it was to get OT-Ryan Diem signed at this point)Tuesday, February 22, 2005

"We felt it was very important because he's an important part of our team, an important part of the franchise. What we now have are the two tackles (Tarik Glenn and Ryan Diem) and the center (Jeff Saturday) signed long-term, which is what our master plan calls for. And that's not to dismiss Rick DeMulling, because if there's a way to get Rick DeMulling back, we'll do it. But the tackles and the center signed long-term are what we believe are critical to compete in this league. You know going in that you're going to lose some players. We want to minimize that as best we can and continue to play at a high level as best we can."

PRESIDENT BILL POLIAN (on if he believes the team will be active in the free agent market)Tuesday, February 22, 2005

"As you know, we are not a team that's enamored with the free agent market. We don't think that the answer lies out there in free agency, by any means. If the right person or persons came along at the right price, at the right position, with the right background, would we best interested? Yes, but with all of those caveats attached."

PRESIDENT BILL POLIAN (on the possibilities now for RB-Edgerrin James or any non-exclusive franchise-tag player)Tuesday, February 22, 2005

"The non-exclusive franchise tag carries with it the following issues: the player can accept it and play for one year at the price indicated, which in Edgerrin's case is 120 percent; the player can enter into a long-term agreement with the club; the player, because of the non-exclusive tag, is free to seek an offer from another club. Any other club may submit an offer sheet, which the old club has seven days to match. If the designated club does not match, the compensation at Edgerrin's level, at this level, would be two No. 1 draft choices. That's what the tag carries with it under the CBA (Collective Bargaining Agreement)."

