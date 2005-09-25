Colts Post-Game Quotes vs. Cleveland

Sep 24, 2005 at 08:00 PM

HEAD COACH TONY DUNGY (general comments) ClevelandBrowns vs. IndianapolisColts 9/25/05

"It's good to be 3-0 and we are excited about that. I take my hat off to the Browns and Coach Crennel. They played tough. They are a good football team. They are going to a very good football team. They played sound and they played smart. I thought they did a nice job offensively keeping us off balance and keeping our pass rush off the quarterback. We had to adjust to their game plan. Our offense is just not playing on all cylinders. We thought we would move the ball today and we did. We did a lot of the things we wanted to do. We didn't finish our drives in the red zone the way we'd like. We will continue to work on that. It feels good to be 3-0 and that's what we are excited about right now."

HEAD COACH TONY DUNGY (on the offense) ClevelandBrowns vs. IndianapolisColts 9/25/05

"I think our offense will score points. That is the last thing I'm concerned about. We haven't finished some drives and we haven't played a lot of football together. Part of that is the preseason and some injuries and the way we have chosen to do things, but our offense, what it is doing is making some clutch drives when we need to. We had a long drive to start the second half and we didn't finish that with a touchdown. We had a long drive to finish the game but we didn't want to give them the ball back. We missed a third and one on our other drive, or that would have been a long drive. We are doing a lot of the things we need to. I think we are going to be fine."

HEAD COACH TONY DUNGY (on the defense) ClevelandBrowns vs. IndianapolisColts 9/25/05

"Our defense is playing better. I'm excited about the progress we are making. Some of the new guys are fitting in. We still are not tackling as well as I would like to see us to, but what we are doing is getting a lot of people to the ball. I think this is a defense that is going to continue to improve throughout the season. Right now it looks like they are having fun out there."

QB-PEYTON MANNING (on the victory) ClevelandBrowns vs. IndianapolisColts 9/25/05

"It was a good win. Clevelandstuck with their game-plan of moving the clock on offense, [the Browns] blitzed one time on defense and that's when we hit them for 60 yards. Besides that they kind of stayed in their zone defense, and tried to see how much we would run the ball and we did. When you do that, we are going to have long drives. That's kind of our defensive philosophy, is to try not to give up the big play and make them go the long distance. If we keep playing that way, it's going to be games where you're only going to have 6 or 7 or 8 possessions at the most. So that's how it could be if teams keep having that game-plan."

QB-PEYTON MANNING (on the red-zone struggles) ClevelandBrowns vs. IndianapolisColts 9/25/05

"Obviously in the red zone we would like to be able to finish those off with touchdowns; one time two guys were a little too close together, so the guy fell off of [Bryan] Fletcher and affected Dallas (Clark). The second time we missed a block."

QB-PEYTON MANNING (on needing to move the ball on the last drive) ClevelandBrowns vs. IndianapolisColts 9/25/05

"We felt like we could move the ball, and a couple of times late that last drive they might have thrown a little more pressure. One time they brought a true blitz and we hit them for the big play. The few times we got one-on-one coverage we were able to throw, but it wasn't very often."

QB-PEYTON MANNING (on the yardage record between Manning and Harrison) ClevelandBrowns vs. IndianapolisColts 9/25/05

"I think that is something you think about more so when you retire. It's a time for me to say how thankful I am to have a chance to play with Marvin, and just proud to call him a teammate. One thing I will say is having happened just by chance, he and I were both high draft picks and have ability, but we put the time and the work and the effort into it and hopefully I can always call him a teammate. It's not something that you take for granted. I am proud of the work that he and I have put and it's paid off in results. The main thing we want to do is keep letting it pay off in wins."

WR-MARVIN HARRISON(on Head Coach Romeo Crennel's schemes and the Patriots relationship) ClevelandBrowns vs. IndianapolisColts 9/25/05

"I don't get too much involved with it...people…I go out there day-to-day regardless of who we're playing or where we're playing. I just go out and play. I don't get in all that. I just play."

WR-MARVIN HARRISON(on breaking the NFL receiving yardage record with Manning) ClevelandBrowns vs. IndianapolisColts 9/25/05

"I don't think it was even a big part going into the game, for myself or Peyton. It was just a matter of going out there and trying to execute, getting back on making the big plays that we're used to making."

WR-MARVIN HARRISON(on his relationship with Manning) ClevelandBrowns vs. IndianapolisColts 9/25/05

"I appreciate it a lot. It's always good when you can stick with one quarterback, one team, go out there, know each other's ins and outs, but it's a great thing to be a part of a player and team your entire career. And hopefully look forward to more yards and touchdowns."

RB-EDGERRIN JAMES (on the Colts offensive struggles) ClevelandBrowns vs. IndianapolisColts 9/25/05

"It's going to take off, you know, so that's not even a concern right there. It's little things here and there, and we're going to be putting up some points, no problem. It's just showing that we're capable of doing both styles of football and this is kind of one thing we were lacking in the past, so, you know, it's a good thing."

DE-DWIGHT FREENEY (on another low-scoring win) ClevelandBrowns vs. IndianapolisColts 9/25/05

"It feels real good. It's kind of funny; the offense, 13 points, these are the type of games I love. Thirteen to 6 is not too pretty for a lot of people but me..."

DE-DWIGHT FREENEY (on the Colts defense) ClevelandBrowns vs. IndianapolisColts 9/25/05

"It feels good when you go out there and see the defense really step up and make plays and really make a difference in the game, real big plays, the D-line, linebackers, secondary all playing together."

DE-DWIGHT FREENEY (on allowing yards versus points) ClevelandBrowns vs. IndianapolisColts 9/25/05

"Through the week, we work on situations and being able to keep teams out of the end zone. Numbers as far as getting there, how many yards they get, that stuff doesn't matter - how many points at the end of the game do they have? And we've been doing a very good job."

Advertising