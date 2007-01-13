Colts Post-Game Quotes at Baltimore

HEAD COACH TONY DUNGY (on the win) *Colts at Ravens Post-Game Quotes

*"Obviously, I am very proud of our team. We talked about it all week, that it would be a game like it was. We came in here last year and it was the same way, a dog fight against an exceptional defense. Our defense, we challenged them all week. They were going to have to keep it close, keep us in position until we could get them figured out. We never really did get them all the way figured out, but I thought our defense and special teams played outstanding. [Anthony] McFarland and I were talking at the end of the game, and it was kind of a throwback game for us, we used to win a lot of games this way, but it was a game we had to play. We had to play it this way, I said that our team can go on the road and win, we can win a lot of different ways. That's one of the things I think we've learned in the last five years; how to play a tight game, how to play defensive games, how to play on the road. I'm obviously very proud of them, this is a group that plays hard and plays together, and we're starting to get our stride at the right time.

HEAD COACH TONY DUNGY (on the perceived defensive issues) Colts at Ravens Post-Game Quotes

"Things weren't always as bad as they looked. We understood what was going on with the defense, the run defense especially. We knew we were going to get some guys back towards the end of the year. And we knew what the problems were. We don't have them all corrected, as I said? So, we're on a coincidence right now and we want to develop a pattern. We know we can play. We've got some guys who have heart and can work hard, and I'm proud of them."

HEAD COACH TONY DUNGY (on K-Adam Vinatieri) Colts at Ravens Post-Game Quotes

"Adam has been sensational all year. It's a great feeling, on the long one, the 52 yarder, I asked him, ?Are we close enough?' And it's just very matter of fact based. [He said] ?We've got it, we're in good shape.' And you just feel like he's going to make everything when he goes out there. In games like this it's necessary. And I thought offensively we understood how it was going to be. You're looking for plays, and you're trying to get big plays, and we got just enough of them. We missed a couple that were close on, but that's the way they force you to play, and our defense answered the challenge."

HEAD COACH TONY DUNGY (on making adjustments) Colts at Ravens Post-Game Quotes

"We just did some of the little things that we talked about all year that we were just a little bit off on. Being in the right place, being sure, so you can play 100 miles an hour. Not being hesitant, tackling on the right angle, if you miss a guy send him back to the help, making that third down stop. The difference between winning and losing in this league is about that much. And it was just a matter of everybody picking up their game six inches."

HEAD COACH TONY DUNGY (on QB-Peyton Manning never getting comfortable) Colts at Ravens Post-Game Quotes

"It was tough to get in sync against these guys. That's what they do, they don't let you get comfortable. You know it's going to be hunt and peck on the typewriter. You're going to get a play here, a play there. When you get that opportunity, when you get that ball to Aaron Moorehead you've got to make it count. We were just a little bit off, we didn't get the touchdowns today. But fortunately that's the way we talked about it. And our defense knew it was going to be that type of game. We came up with a couple takeaways in the red zone, and that helped us."

LB-ROB MORRIS (on the defensive improvement in the playoffs) Colts at Ravens Post-Game Quotes

"Things just came together for us. The M.O. of this team is that someone has to pick up the other guys. Anytime you can hold the Ravens to just two field goals and no touchdowns, you have to feel good. Don't kid yourselves; they are a good offensive team."

DB-ANTOINE BETHEA (on the defense's performance) Colts at Ravens Post-Game Quotes

"It was a group effort. This is the time of year, when you lose, you go home. We don't want to go home yet. We want to come back to work next week."

DB-ANTOINE BETHEA (on his interception at the one-yard line) Colts at Ravens Post-Game Quotes

"All I did was read the quarterback (McNair) and I broke to the ball. I got there first. It was a big play, but this game was more than one play. This was truly a group effort by our defense."

DB-ANTOINE BETHEA (on playing in the AFC Championship) Colts at Ravens Post-Game Quotes

"We know what kind of team we have, and we'll be ready. It's been a blessing to have these coaches and players together and the whole season has been a group effort."