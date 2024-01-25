Colts position recap: Tight ends

With no unrestricted free agents in the group, the Colts' tight end room has a shot to be even better next season. That is especially true since Jelani Woods will be returning from the injured reserve list in 2024.

"We were expecting good things from him, but he's been hurt since this new coaching staff came in the door," Ballard said. "For Jelani, it's a big year for him. He's got to stay healthy and let's see where he can go. The biggest thing is getting him healthy. He really never got a chance to show this staff who he was. He was hurt from the get-go. He has some chronic issues going on with his hamstring. He needs to get healthy and get ready to go."