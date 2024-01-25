Colts position recap: Tight ends

This season, the Colts had four tight ends who had over 100-plus receiving yards. They all played over 150 offensive snaps.

Jan 25, 2024 at 10:00 AM
Moore_Raven
Raven Moore

Contributing Writer

On the field

Table inside Article
Player Snap Count Receptions Receiving Yards Receiving Touchdowns
Mo Alie-Cox 413 13 161 3
Kylen Granson 476 30 368 1
Will Mallory 153 18 207 0
Drew Ogletree 323 9 147 2

Review of the 2023 season

One of the more crowded position groups coming into the season, each of the Colts' tight ends found a way to impact the offense.

Whether it was Kylen Granson leading the room in receptions and receiving yards or Mo Alie-Cox being second on the team in touchdown receptions, tight end contributions could be seen all over the stat sheets.

Even rookie Will Mallory was productive, ranking second among tight ends with 207 receiving yards despite playing the fewest snaps.

"I thought Mallory – again, he's another one that has to stay healthy. But when healthy, he's a real threat as a receiving tight end – he is," general manager Chris Ballard said. "He's fast. He's a good athlete. He can run. He's really good after the catch. Those are good things."

2024 Outlook

With no unrestricted free agents in the group, the Colts' tight end room has a shot to be even better next season. That is especially true since Jelani Woods will be returning from the injured reserve list in 2024.

"We were expecting good things from him, but he's been hurt since this new coaching staff came in the door," Ballard said. "For Jelani, it's a big year for him. He's got to stay healthy and let's see where he can go. The biggest thing is getting him healthy. He really never got a chance to show this staff who he was. He was hurt from the get-go. He has some chronic issues going on with his hamstring. He needs to get healthy and get ready to go."

Last season, Woods led all tight ends with 312 receiving yards and 20-plus yard receiving plays (four).

Related Content

news

Colts assistant coaches Cato June, Chris Watt to coach Senior Bowl

The Senior Bowl takes place on Saturday, Feb. 3 at 1:00 p.m. ET.
news

Tennessee Titans hire Bengals' offensive coordinator Brian Callahan as their next head coach

Callahan started his tenure with the Cincinnati Bengals in 2019.
news

Colts position recap: Wide Receivers

Michael Pittman Jr. became just the fourth Colts pass catcher with over 100-plus catches and over 1,000 yards. 
news

Colts assistant coaches Brian Bratton and Bryan Bing to coach at East-West Shrine Bowl

The 99th East-West Shrine Bowl takes place Thursday, Feb. 1 at 8:00 p.m. ET.
news

Peyton Manning set to coach AFC at Pro Bowl Games for second year

His brother, Eli, will coach the NFC.
news

Colts position recap: Running Backs

The Colts averaged the 10th-most rushing yards per game this season.
news

Colts position recap: Quarterbacks

When Anthony Richardson's season was cut short due to a shoulder injury, Gardner Minshew II stepped up in his place. In 13 starts, he won seven games.
news

Colts CB Dallis Flowers looking to pick up in 2024 where he left off in 2023

Flowers felt like he was playing the best ball of his career prior to an Achilles injury that ended his 2023 season in Week 4. 
news

Indianapolis will host the 2025 NFL Combine

The Combine has been in Indianapolis since 1987.
news

Anthony Richardson's pairing with Jonathan Taylor an intriguing unknown as Colts eye more explosive offense in 2024

Anthony Richardson was on the field for two plays with Jonathan Taylor in 2023. 
news

Colts sign WR Terrell Bynum to reserve/future contract

The Colts made the roster move on Wednesday. 
2024 Season Tickets - Now Available!

2024 Season Tickets - Now Available!

Season Tickets for the 2024 Season are available now! Get access to the best seating locations, best pricing, and best benefits as a Colts Season Ticket Member!

Learn more Explore 3D Seat Viewer
Advertising