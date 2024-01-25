Colts position recap: Tight ends

On the field
|Player
|Snap Count
|Receptions
|Receiving Yards
|Receiving Touchdowns
|Mo Alie-Cox
|413
|13
|161
|3
|Kylen Granson
|476
|30
|368
|1
|Will Mallory
|153
|18
|207
|0
|Drew Ogletree
|323
|9
|147
|2
Review of the 2023 season
One of the more crowded position groups coming into the season, each of the Colts' tight ends found a way to impact the offense.
Whether it was Kylen Granson leading the room in receptions and receiving yards or Mo Alie-Cox being second on the team in touchdown receptions, tight end contributions could be seen all over the stat sheets.
Even rookie Will Mallory was productive, ranking second among tight ends with 207 receiving yards despite playing the fewest snaps.
"I thought Mallory – again, he's another one that has to stay healthy. But when healthy, he's a real threat as a receiving tight end – he is," general manager Chris Ballard said. "He's fast. He's a good athlete. He can run. He's really good after the catch. Those are good things."
2024 Outlook
With no unrestricted free agents in the group, the Colts' tight end room has a shot to be even better next season. That is especially true since Jelani Woods will be returning from the injured reserve list in 2024.
"We were expecting good things from him, but he's been hurt since this new coaching staff came in the door," Ballard said. "For Jelani, it's a big year for him. He's got to stay healthy and let's see where he can go. The biggest thing is getting him healthy. He really never got a chance to show this staff who he was. He was hurt from the get-go. He has some chronic issues going on with his hamstring. He needs to get healthy and get ready to go."
Last season, Woods led all tight ends with 312 receiving yards and 20-plus yard receiving plays (four).