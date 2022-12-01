Colts, Irsays to Highlight Nonprofits, Causes With 'My Cause My Cleats' More than 60 Indianapolis Colts players – as well as the Irsay family, General Manager Chris Ballard and Interim Head Coach Jeff Saturday – will wear customized cleats and shoes that highlight charitable organizations in Indiana and across the country during this season’s My Cause My Cleats game this coming Sunday at Dallas.