Colts, Irsays to Highlight Nonprofits, Causes With 'My Cause My Cleats'

More than 60 Indianapolis Colts players – as well as the Irsay family, General Manager Chris Ballard and Interim Head Coach Jeff Saturday – will wear customized cleats and shoes that highlight charitable organizations in Indiana and across the country during this season's My Cause My Cleats game this coming Sunday at Dallas.
The player-led campaign began across the NFL in 2016 and has provided a platform to bring causes they are most passionate about to the forefront on gameday. As such, players may wear specially painted cleats during this game to support the charitable organization of their choice.
This year, the Colts worked with Indianapolis-based artists Omar Rashan, Rebecca Robinson, Bryan Head and Cody Shelton, as well as Soles by Sir of Miami, Fla. and Rodney Jackson of the Washington DC area, to customize the cleats.
Colts participating this year include:
|No.
|Name
|Nonprofit or Cause
|Irsay, Jim
|Kicking The Stigma
|Irsay-Gordon, Carlie
|Kicking The Stigma
|Foyt, Casey
|Kicking The Stigma
|Jackson, Kalen
|Kicking The Stigma
|Ballard, Chris
|Hands of Hope
|Saturday, Jeff
|Kicking The Stigma
|Strausser, Chris
|Coach Knapp Memorial Fund
|39
|Baker Jr., Darrell
|Autism Speaks
|52
|Banogu, Ben
|Kicking The Stigma
|36
|Black, Henry
|iGiveGlobal
|32
|Blackmon, Julian
|Kicking The Stigma
|97
|Brooks, Curtis
|Kicking The Stigma
|38
|Brown, Tony
|Caregiver Action Network
|99
|Buckner, DeForest
|kNot Today
|1
|Campbell, Parris
|I Promise Foundation
|92
|Cline, Kameron
|The Adam Jr. Smile Movement
|20
|Cross, Nick
|Leukemia Awareness
|42
|Dabo, Marcel
|Kicking The Stigma
|43
|Denbow, Trevor
|Kicking The Stigma
|57
|Domann, JoJo
|Team Jack Foundation
|16
|Dulin, Ashton
|National Pancreatic Cancer Foundation
|31
|Facyson, Brandon
|National Foundation for Transplants
|84
|Fernea, Ethan
|No Kid Hungry
|33
|Flowers, Dallis
|National Pancreatic Cancer Foundation
|44
|Franklin, Zaire
|Shelice's Angels
|62
|French, Wesley
|Operation Gratitude
|75
|Fries, Will
|Manhattan Cup
|5
|Gilmore, Stephon
|Gilmore Family Foundation
|83
|Granson, Kylen
|KG's Kids
|6
|Haack, Matt
|Every Kick Counts/Count The Kicks
|35
|Jackson, Deon
|National Breast Cancer Foundation
|55
|Kareen, Khalid
|Bimini Biological Field Station
|73
|Kelly, Dennis
|Food Allergy Research & Education (FARE)
|78
|Kelly, Ryan
|Every Kick Counts/Count the Kicks
|53
|Leonard, Shaquille
|Lupus Foundation
|94
|Lewis, Tyquan
|Alzheimer's Association
|7
|McLaughlin, Chase
|Every Kick Counts/Count the Kicks
|26
|McLeod Jr., Rodney
|Change Our Future Foundation
|23
|Moore II, Kenny
|VOICES Corp
|56
|Nelson, Quenton
|American Cancer Society
|91
|Ngakoue, Yannick
|Kicking The Stigma , Coburn Place
|59
|Odenigbo, Ifeadi
|Kicking The Stigma
|54
|Odeyingbo, Dayo
|Turner's Heroes
|61
|O'Donnell, Carter
|Red Dress Project
|58
|Okereke, Bobby
|Boys and Girls Club of Indianapolis
|50
|Olubi, Segun
|The Leela Project
|10
|Patmon, Dezmon
|The Adam Jr. Smile Project
|51
|Paye, Kwity
|TUFF (The Uniform Funding Foundation)
|14
|Pierce, Alec
|The Cleveland Foundation / #WePlayFor3 Ally Sidloski Memorial Fund
|63
|Pinter, Danny
|National Fallen Firefighters
|11
|Pittman Jr., Michael
|Kicking The Stigma
|69
|Pryor, Matt
|Kicking The Stigma
|79
|Raimann, Bernhard
|Riley Children's Foundation
|46
|Rhodes, Luke
|Damar Services
|49
|Rhyne, Forrest
|Huntington's Disease Society of America
|34
|Rodgers Sr., Isaiah
|Ronald McDonald House
|2
|Ryan, Matt
|Riley Children's Foundation
|8
|Sanchez, Rigoberto
|American Cancer Society
|72
|Smith, Braden
|Christopher Kids
|45
|Speed, E.J.
|Leukemia & Lymphoma Society
|90
|Steward, Grover
|Bloom Project
|17
|Strachan, Mike
|American Cancer Society
|41
|Stuard, Grant
|Herren Project
|28
|Taylor, Jonathan
|No Kid Hungry
|80
|Woods, Jelani
|Kicking The Stigma