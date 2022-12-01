Colts, Irsays to Highlight Nonprofits, Causes With 'My Cause My Cleats'

More than 60 Indianapolis Colts players – as well as the Irsay family, General Manager Chris Ballard and Interim Head Coach Jeff Saturday – will wear customized cleats and shoes that highlight charitable organizations in Indiana and across the country during this season’s My Cause My Cleats game this coming Sunday at Dallas.

Dec 01, 2022
colts-logo-pr
Colts Communications
2022_MCMC_Web_1_1920x1080_Article

More than 60 Indianapolis Colts players – as well as the Irsay family, General Manager Chris Ballard and Interim Head Coach Jeff Saturday – will wear customized cleats and shoes that highlight charitable organizations in Indiana and across the country during this season's My Cause My Cleats game this coming Sunday at Dallas.

The player-led campaign began across the NFL in 2016 and has provided a platform to bring causes they are most passionate about to the forefront on gameday. As such, players may wear specially painted cleats during this game to support the charitable organization of their choice.

This year, the Colts worked with Indianapolis-based artists Omar Rashan, Rebecca Robinson, Bryan Head and Cody Shelton, as well as Soles by Sir of Miami, Fla. and Rodney Jackson of the Washington DC area, to customize the cleats.

2022 My Cause, My Cleats

My Cause, My Cleats celebrates the positive impact that players make in their communities by providing them with a unique opportunity to highlight the charitable partners that they are passionate about on their cleats. On December 4 at the Dallas Cowboys, 58 members of the Colts organization, including players, interim head coach Jeff Saturday, General Manager Chris Ballard, and the Irsay family will sport custom-designed cleats.

Colts participating this year include:

Table inside Article
No.NameNonprofit or Cause
Irsay, JimKicking The Stigma
Irsay-Gordon, CarlieKicking The Stigma
Foyt, CaseyKicking The Stigma
Jackson, KalenKicking The Stigma
Ballard, ChrisHands of Hope
Saturday, JeffKicking The Stigma
Strausser, ChrisCoach Knapp Memorial Fund
39Baker Jr., DarrellAutism Speaks
52Banogu, BenKicking The Stigma
36Black, HenryiGiveGlobal
32Blackmon, JulianKicking The Stigma
97Brooks, CurtisKicking The Stigma
38Brown, TonyCaregiver Action Network
99Buckner, DeForestkNot Today
1Campbell, ParrisI Promise Foundation
92Cline, KameronThe Adam Jr. Smile Movement
20Cross, NickLeukemia Awareness
42Dabo, MarcelKicking The Stigma
43Denbow, TrevorKicking The Stigma
57Domann, JoJoTeam Jack Foundation
16Dulin, AshtonNational Pancreatic Cancer Foundation
31Facyson, BrandonNational Foundation for Transplants
84Fernea, EthanNo Kid Hungry
33Flowers, DallisNational Pancreatic Cancer Foundation
44Franklin, ZaireShelice's Angels
62French, WesleyOperation Gratitude
75Fries, WillManhattan Cup
5Gilmore, StephonGilmore Family Foundation
83Granson, KylenKG's Kids
6Haack, MattEvery Kick Counts/Count The Kicks
35Jackson, DeonNational Breast Cancer Foundation
55Kareen, KhalidBimini Biological Field Station
73Kelly, DennisFood Allergy Research & Education (FARE)
78Kelly, RyanEvery Kick Counts/Count the Kicks
53Leonard, ShaquilleLupus Foundation
94Lewis, TyquanAlzheimer's Association
7McLaughlin, ChaseEvery Kick Counts/Count the Kicks
26McLeod Jr., RodneyChange Our Future Foundation
23Moore II, KennyVOICES Corp
56Nelson, QuentonAmerican Cancer Society
91Ngakoue, YannickKicking The Stigma , Coburn Place
59Odenigbo, IfeadiKicking The Stigma
54Odeyingbo, DayoTurner's Heroes
61O'Donnell, CarterRed Dress Project
58Okereke, BobbyBoys and Girls Club of Indianapolis
50Olubi, SegunThe Leela Project
10Patmon, DezmonThe Adam Jr. Smile Project
51Paye, KwityTUFF (The Uniform Funding Foundation)
14Pierce, AlecThe Cleveland Foundation / #WePlayFor3 Ally Sidloski Memorial Fund
63Pinter, DannyNational Fallen Firefighters
11Pittman Jr., MichaelKicking The Stigma
69Pryor, MattKicking The Stigma
79Raimann, BernhardRiley Children's Foundation
46Rhodes, LukeDamar Services
49Rhyne, ForrestHuntington's Disease Society of America
34Rodgers Sr., IsaiahRonald McDonald House
2Ryan, MattRiley Children's Foundation
8Sanchez, RigobertoAmerican Cancer Society
72Smith, BradenChristopher Kids
45Speed, E.J.Leukemia & Lymphoma Society
90Steward, GroverBloom Project
17Strachan, MikeAmerican Cancer Society
41Stuard, GrantHerren Project
28Taylor, JonathanNo Kid Hungry
80Woods, JelaniKicking The Stigma

For more info, visit Colts.com/mycausemycleats.

