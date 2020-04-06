Colts And Pacers Team Up To Support Indianapolis Community Centers In COVID-19 Emergency 

The Colts and Pacers are teaming up and challenging their fans to raise money to support the community that supports them.    

Apr 06, 2020 at 12:57 PM
/assets/images/imported/IND/photos/person-cards/article-headshots/lloyd-heather.jpg
Heather Lloyd
IMG_2870

The Indianapolis community embraces its sports teams.

And when the community is in need, its sports teams are among the first to step up and lend a hand.

The health crisis created by the COVID-19 virus is ongoing and unprecedented.

The message from the Hoosier State is that we're IN this together.

In the spirit of community and togetherness, the Indianapolis Colts and Pacers Sports and Entertainment are teaming up to support community centers in Indianapolis that care for some of the city's most vulnerable residents - seniors, youth, and the economically disadvantaged. 

"These community centers have been serving Indianapolis residents for decades, but today they are on the front lines of bringing relief to our friends and neighbors who have been hit the hardest by this health emergency," said Colts Owner and CEO Jim Irsay. "We ask anyone who can afford to give to donate to these centers so more people can gain access to immediate resources during this challenging time."

On Monday, the teams challenged their fans to raise $200,000 for 12 community centers in Indianapolis. If the money is raised by noon on Thursday, April 9th, the Colts and PSE will donate an additional $420,000 - $35,000 for each of the centers included.

"More than ever, community centers like these are the places people can turn to for the assistance their families need," said Rick Fuson, President and Chief Operating Officer for Pacers Sports and Entertainment. "There is no more important time to strengthen them and we are encouraging everyone who can to chip in. We thank our friends at the Colts and are proud to join them in supporting our neighbors."

The community centers supported by the grant are: Christamore House, Community Alliance of the Far Eastside, Concord Neighborhood Center, Edna Martin Christian Center, Fay Biccard Glick Neighborhood Center at Crooked Creek, Flanner House, Hawthorne Community Center, John H. Boner Neighborhood Centers, La Plaza, Mary Rigg Neighborhood Center, MLK Center, and Southeast Community Services.

Funds raised will be divided equally among the 12 community centers. To donate online, go to: indycommunitycentercampaign.com, courtesy of the United Way of Central Indiana.

