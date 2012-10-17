COLTS IN THE KITCHEN

](http://careyindiana.com/)

INDIANAPOLIS – On Tuesday, October 16, the Indianapolis Colts visited the Culinary Job Training kitchen at Second Helpings, Inc. to help prepare food with students of the program. The visit was a part of the seventh "Colts Community Tuesday" of the 2012 season.

Colts TE Dwayne Allen, OLB Jerry Hughes and LS Matt Overton began the visit with a brief tour of the facility. After learning about the culinary job training program and the 3,000-plus meals served by Second Helpings each day, the players were excited to assist 10 students from Class #69 in prepping for the next day's restaurant service. Second Helpings Chef Sam Brown extended honorary chef hats to the players as they received their assignments for the morning. Hughes tackled the grill with marinated chicken breast, while Allen and Overton collaborated to make tasty strawberry shortcake desserts!

In 2012, Second Helpings, central Indiana's hunger relief program and culinary job training organization, collected their 16 millionth pound of food and delivered their 6 millionth meal to partner agencies. Nearly 500 adults have graduated from the organization's Culinary Job Training Program.

In addition to the Colts commitment to promoting nutritious meals through initiatives such as the NFL Fuel Up to PLAY 60 program, the visit to Second Helpings also coincided with World Food Day. Established by the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) in 1979, the global movement of World Food Day highlights agricultural cooperatives and the international mission to reduce poverty and hunger.

About Colts Community Tuesdays

The Colts are proud to team up with WTHR Channel 13 for our 2012 "Community Tuesday" events. During the regular NFL season, Tuesday is the only day off players receive. As a result, the Colts utilize every Tuesday to engage their players in various charitable events and programs throughout Central Indiana. From schools and hospital visits to blood drives and holiday outreach, Colts players participate in a wide variety of "Community Tuesday" activities throughout the season. For more information on all of the Colts outreach efforts, visit www.colts.com/community.

About Second Helpings, Inc.

Second Helpings, Inc. is transforming lives through the power of food. Second Helpings accepts donated perishable and overstocked food to prepare nutritious meals for thousands of hungry children and adults every day, and distributes them free of charge through local social service agencies in Greater Indianapolis. Second Helpings also trains unemployed and underemployed adults for meaningful careers in the culinary industry. For more information about Second Helpings, visit www.secondhelpings.org.