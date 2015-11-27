Colts Hosting 10th Annual "SACKing Hunger" Food Drive

Colts Encourage Fans to Donate Canned, Non-Perishable Food Items before Buccaneers Game

Nov 27, 2015 at 04:38 AM
Colts Community Relations
Intro: Fans who donate to Meijer's SACKing Hunger Food Drive at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday, November 29, will receive a limited edition Colts poster.

INDIANAPOLIS – On Sunday, November 29, 2015, the Indianapolis Colts will team up with Meijer, the Official Supercenter of the Colts, and Bullseye Event Group to host the tenth annual SACKing Hunger Food Drive, prior to the Buccaneers game. From 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., volunteers will collect canned/non-perishable food items along with monetary donations from Colts fans at the Colts Community Collection Stations, presented by Toyota, located outside each Lucas Oil Stadium gate.

All donations will benefit Gleaners, an organization that stores and redistributes donated food to more than 350 hunger relief agencies to serve Indiana's impoverished households. Fans who donate on Sunday will receive a limited edition poster featuring Colts defensive players, D'Qwell Jackson, Bjoern Werner, Trent Cole, Jerrell Freeman, Erik Walden and Robert Mathis while supplies last.

Fans who are not attending the game may donate online to the SACKing Hunger Virtual Food Drive. Through the online drive, individuals may select food items as if they are grocery shopping and donate them to Gleaners via credit card. This feature will also show the impact of their donation by displaying the number of individuals their donation will help feed. To donate, please visit http://bit.ly/sackinghunger. The virtual food drive will run through November 30, 2015.

Additionally, fans can also make monetary donations through Gleaners' Text-to-Give program. Text FEEDING to 27722 to give $10 to Gleaners Food Bank of Indiana. Message and data rates may apply. Fans are also encouraged to show support for the Colts Gameday Collection Program and Gleaners Food Bank by utilizing social media. Fans may tag @ColtsCommunity on Twitter and Instagram or 'Colts in the Community' on Facebook.

The Colts Gameday Collections program will continue to run throughout the 2015 season with a different charitable collection held prior to each home game. Upcoming collections include Books for Youth and the Damar Services Collection. A complete list of future collections is available at www.colts.com/collections.

About Gleaners Food Bank of Indiana On a yearly basis, hundreds of thousands of hungry Hoosiers depend on food and other critical grocery products provided by Gleaners Food Bank of Indiana. Gleaners supplies items to hunger relief agencies and schools throughout 21 counties in central and southeastern Indiana. Gleaners was founded in 1980 and is a member of Feeding America, the nation's food bank network. Since its inception, Gleaners has distributed over 320 million pounds of food and critical grocery products to over 200 hunger relief agencies serving needy Hoosiers. In addition to food distribution to hunger relief agencies, Gleaners serves our most vulnerable populations, seniors and children, through specialty programs such as the BackSacks: Weekend Food for Kids, School-Based Pantry, Mobile Pantry, Summer Meals for Kids, and Commodity Supplemental Food (CSFP) Programs. To learn more, log onto www.gleaners.org.

