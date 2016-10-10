Colts Host Gameday School Supply Drive

The Indianapolis Colts partnered with Indy BackPack Attack to host a School Supply Drive.Donations will help provide Central Indiana children the tools they need to succeed in school.

The 2016 Indy BackPack Attack Gameday Collection took place prior to the Colts vs. Bears game on Sunday, October 9th. Volunteers collected school supplies at the Colts Community Collection Stations, presented by Toyota, located outside each Lucas Oil Stadium gate. Fans were encouraged to drop off their donation from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. Monetary donations were also accepted allowing Indy Backpack Attack to raise over $1,300 dollars and collect over 1,800 items.

All school items were donated to Indy BackPack Attack, an organization that has formed strategic community collaborations with Central Indiana organizations and businesses and has made it their mission to collect school supplies to provide children the tools they need to succeed in school. It's reported that 80% percent of the families in the Indianapolis Public Schools district (IPS) need help with basic school supplies. With the help of local organizations and businesses, Indy BackPack Attack has collected more than 3.5 million school supplies since 1999.

The Colts Gameday Collections program will continue to run throughout the 2016 season with a different charitable collection held prior to each home game. Upcoming collections include the Verizon Cell Phone collection and The USO Baby Diapers and Wipes Collection. A complete list of future collections is available at www.colts.com/collections.

About Indy BackPack Attack