Colts-Eagles Post-Game Quotes

*NOVEMBER 26, 2006 *

PhiladelphiaEagles vs. IndianapolisColts Post-Game Quotes

HEAD COACH TONY DUNGY (overall game comments)

"That was a good win for us. I told the team in the locker room it was good to see us bounce back and play well. That's what we talked about all week. We came out strong early. We had a feeling that they would play a lot of base defense against us and try to not let our receivers get going. I thought Joseph (Addai) obviously and Dominic (Rhodes) both ran well. I thought Peyton (Manning) was very patient and we made just enough plays on defense when we needed to. So it was a good win for us tonight and really nice to bounce back and play well after we didn't play well last week."

HEAD COACH TONY DUNGY (on Joseph Addai)

"Joseph is a very, very good player, and he's played well for us all year. He got some opportunities. We rode the hot hand a little bit. We actually ran the ball more in this game than we probably have in a while. So people got a chance to see what he can do. But he's been good for us all year. The great thing about Joseph is he has a tremendous knowledge of the game and he learns well. He played in a system in college that forced you to think a little bit. And he's just a very mature guy. I don't think he'll feel any different tomorrow than he did the first 10 weeks of the season. He just got some opportunities. He knows he's a good back and he just wants to come in here and fit in and he's done that really well."

HEAD COACH TONY DUNGY (on the response after last week's loss)

"We talked about, last night and today, playing with passion, playing with energy. And I thought we did that. We came out and we played very hard. We made some things happen. We're flying around on defense. Obviously it's tough on them when they lose their leader and number one quarterback, but I thought we came out early and we kept the crowd in it. Probably the best we've played at home this year…I thought our offense stayed very patient, did a great job."

