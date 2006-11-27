Colts-Eagles Post-Game Quotes

NOVEMBER 26, 2006   PhiladelphiaEagles vs. IndianapolisColts Post-Game Quotes   HEAD COACH TONY DUNGY (overall game comments) PhiladelphiaEagles vs.

Nov 26, 2006 at 07:00 PM

*NOVEMBER 26, 2006 *

* *

PhiladelphiaEagles vs. IndianapolisColts Post-Game Quotes

* *

HEAD COACH TONY DUNGY (overall game comments) PhiladelphiaEagles vs. IndianapolisColts Post-Game Quotes

"That was a good win for us.  I told the team in the locker room it was good to see us bounce back and play well.  That's what we talked about all week.  We came out strong early.  We had a feeling that they would play a lot of base defense against us and try to not let our receivers get going.  I thought Joseph (Addai) obviously and Dominic (Rhodes) both ran well.  I thought Peyton (Manning) was very patient and we made just enough plays on defense when we needed to.  So it was a good win for us tonight and really nice to bounce back and play well after we didn't play well last week."

HEAD COACH TONY DUNGY (on Joseph Addai) PhiladelphiaEagles vs. IndianapolisColts Post-Game Quotes

"Joseph is a very, very good player, and he's played well for us all year.  He got some opportunities.  We rode the hot hand a little bit.  We actually ran the ball more in this game than we probably have in a while.  So people got a chance to see what he can do.  But he's been good for us all year.  The great thing about Joseph is he has a tremendous knowledge of the game and he learns well.  He played in a system in college that forced you to think a little bit.  And he's just a very mature guy.  I don't think he'll feel any different tomorrow than he did the first 10 weeks of the season.  He just got some opportunities.  He knows he's a good back and he just wants to come in here and fit in and he's done that really well."

HEAD COACH TONY DUNGY (on the response after last week's loss) PhiladelphiaEagles vs. IndianapolisColts Post-Game Quotes

"We talked about, last night and today, playing with passion, playing with energy.  And I thought we did that.  We came out and we played very hard.  We made some things happen.  We're flying around on defense.  Obviously it's tough on them when they lose their leader and number one quarterback, but I thought we came out early and we kept the crowd in it.  Probably the best we've played at home this year…I thought our offense stayed very patient, did a great job."

* *

QB-PEYTON MANNING (on the offense tonight) PhiladelphiaEagles vs. IndianapolisColts Post-Game Quote

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

'Happy Blue Year' Ticket Pack Available For Season Finale

Indianapolis Colts fans can ring in 2023 and celebrate January's Fan Appreciation Game with a "Happy Blue Year" Ticket Pack, featuring game tickets and exclusive pre-game experience with official team mascot "Blue."

news

Irsay Invites Fans To Enter To Win Trip To Colts' New Year's Day Game In NYC

Owner & CEO Jim Irsay will pay for seven trips for two to Sunday's game, including air travel on Irsay's private jet from Indianapolis to and from New York, hotel accommodations, meals, ground transportation and two tickets to the game.  Enter at Colts.com/fans

news

Stadium 'Light Show' & 'Blue Out' On Tap For 'MNF' TONIGHT!

The Indianapolis Colts will host their second Monday Night Football game of the season at Lucas Oil Stadium tonight vs. the Los Angeles Chargers. The game will include several special elements!

news

Stadium 'Light Show' & 'Blue Out' On Tap For 'MNF' On December 26

The Indianapolis Colts will host their second Monday Night Football game of the season at Lucas Oil Stadium next Monday, Dec. 26, vs. the Los Angeles Chargers. The game will include several special elements!

news

Colts Launch 'Happy Blue Year' Ticket Pack for Final Regular Season Game

Four tickets plus exclusive "Blue" bobblehead. Prices starting at $140!

news

23rd Annual Bleed Blue Blood Drive Returns to Lucas Oil Stadium Dec. 17

Largest single-day blood drive in Indiana, Versiti and Colts to welcome more than 1,000 donors

news

Colts Invite Fans To Take Part In Stadium 'Light Show' For 'MNF' On Nov. 28

City skyline to be in Colts Blue for season's first primetime home game

news

Colts 2023 Season Tickets On Sale Today

The Colts 2022 home schedule will feature nine regular season games and one preseason game, including matchups against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Cleveland Browns, as well as perennial AFC South opponents, the Houston Texans, Jacksonville Jaguars and Tennessee Titans.

news

Colts Add Dishes From Season 11 'Master Chef' Winner To Lucas Oil Stadium Gameday Menu

Indianapolis Colts fans who attend home games at Lucas Oil Stadium the remainder of this season will be able to enjoy dishes prepared by Indianapolis' own Chef Kelsey Murphy, the Season 11 winner of FOX's Master Chef: Legends competition, hosted by Chef Gordon Ramsay.

news

Marvel Universe To Take Center Stage At Colts-Titans Game This Sunday

The Indianapolis Colts will welcome the Marvel Universe to Lucas Oil Stadium this Sunday, Oct. 2, when the Colts take on their AFC South Division rival Tennessee Titans at 1 p.m.

news

'FOR THE BOO!' Colts Halloween Party At Lucas Oil Stadium on October 19

First in-person party since 2019 open to ALL kids and families!

news

Make Your Game Predictions With 'Pick Six' For A Chance To Win!

'Pick Six' will enhance the run-up to every Colts game, challenging fans with a series of questions that ask them to predict aspects of team and player performance. Players will go head-to-head with other fans with each question worth points that create weekly and season-long leader boards.

2023 Season Tickets On Sale Now!

2023 Season Tickets On Sale Now!

Our opponents are set! Secure the best seats & best benefits for next season, and be there live for exciting matchups against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and more of the NFL's best opponents. Request more info or view our 3D Seat Viewer below!

Request Info 3D Seat View
Advertising