Colts Conference Call Quotes Dungy and Manning

INDIANAPOLISCOLTS CONFERENCE CALL QUARTERBACK PEYTON MANNING HEAD COACH TONY DUNGY Wednesday, November 9, 2005 (Transcribed by K.

Nov 09, 2005 at 07:00 PM

INDIANAPOLISCOLTS CONFERENCE CALL

QUARTERBACK PEYTON MANNING

HEAD COACH TONY DUNGY

Wednesday, November 9, 2005

(Transcribed by K. Krikes)

Colts QB Peyton Manning

(on team's confidence) "We put in good preparation days, and we put in the same business-like approach every day.  We prepared hard last week coming off the bye and had a good week of practice.  We played hard.  That's the key every single week but it's very much of a week-to-week business in the NFL.  Whatever you did last week, win or lose, it's important to move on to the next opponent.  It's all about having a good week in practice.  Hopefully we can have that again this week.

(on how hard it is to not entertain thoughts of a 16-0 season) "We're really not thinking about that.  Our main goal is to try to win the AFC South.  That's one of our goals every single season, and if other things come along that's fine, but that guarantees you a playoff spot.  And division games always count double so that's why this game is so important against Houston because you've got to take care of your division games first.

(on Dungy) "Certainly his calmness is a big reason for his success as a coach.  You know when it gets to a critical fourth-and-one or if your team's down by 10 points in the fourth quarter, his calmness really resonates with the rest of the team.  Guys realize it's just time to go out there and do our jobs, and it's no time to panic.  There are certainly some things that Tony does in team meetings and practices, things not for public knowledge or viewing, where he does raise his voice from time to time.  It doesn't happen a whole lot, but a lot of things he does stay within the team.  But I think his calmness in high-pressure situation has a big impact on our players, especially all of our young players.

(on if coaches, like quarterbacks, are ultimately judged by Super Bowl victories) "I don't really know the answer to that.  We're trying to beat Houston this week, that's what we're talking about this week.

(on why the Colts have never lost to Texans) "Every game we've had with these guys has always been a dogfight, and it usually always comes down to the fourth quarter.  Even two weeks ago, the score seemed a little bigger at the end, but it really was a close game going into the fourth quarter.  And all the other times we've played them, especially down there, it's come down to a final drive or final field goal.  I think division teams are very familiar with each other, and there are not a lot of surprises on either side of the ball.  It just comes down to execution, but we always know what kind of challenge it is playing against these guys, and it will be the same thing this week.

(on if salary cap and rule changes make 16-0 season more difficult to achieve) "I can't really answer that.  I don't know if it has anything to do with the salary cap or anything else as much as that nobody's done it since 1972.  It's just a credit to that there's so many good teams in the NFL, and anybody can beat anybody on any given Sunday.  So that's the challenge.

(on if media/fan attention adds to the challenge) "Well it just depends on what kind of players you have.  But the players we have and coach Dungy and some of the leaders we have, like Jeff Saturday, Corey Simon, guys like myself that have been around, all you can focus on is the game at hand.  I know that's kind of a boring answer, but that's the reason I think we've taken care of business so far.  We've prepared hard every single week for the upcoming opponent, and have taken that good practice onto the playing field.  That's the approach again this week, and that's really all we can control.

(on if considered possibility of

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Colts Invite Fans To Take Part In Stadium 'Light Show' For 'MNF' On Nov. 28

City skyline to be in Colts Blue for season's first primetime home game

news

Colts 2023 Season Tickets On Sale Today

The Colts 2022 home schedule will feature nine regular season games and one preseason game, including matchups against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Cleveland Browns, as well as perennial AFC South opponents, the Houston Texans, Jacksonville Jaguars and Tennessee Titans.

news

Colts Add Dishes From Season 11 'Master Chef' Winner To Lucas Oil Stadium Gameday Menu

Indianapolis Colts fans who attend home games at Lucas Oil Stadium the remainder of this season will be able to enjoy dishes prepared by Indianapolis' own Chef Kelsey Murphy, the Season 11 winner of FOX's Master Chef: Legends competition, hosted by Chef Gordon Ramsay.

news

Marvel Universe To Take Center Stage At Colts-Titans Game This Sunday

The Indianapolis Colts will welcome the Marvel Universe to Lucas Oil Stadium this Sunday, Oct. 2, when the Colts take on their AFC South Division rival Tennessee Titans at 1 p.m.

news

'FOR THE BOO!' Colts Halloween Party At Lucas Oil Stadium on October 19

First in-person party since 2019 open to ALL kids and families!

news

Make Your Game Predictions With 'Pick Six' For A Chance To Win!

'Pick Six' will enhance the run-up to every Colts game, challenging fans with a series of questions that ask them to predict aspects of team and player performance. Players will go head-to-head with other fans with each question worth points that create weekly and season-long leader boards.

news

Clayton Anderson To Headline Colts 'Home Opener Concert' On Sunday

The Indianapolis Colts Home Opener Concert, presented by Bud Light,  will take place at American Family Insurance Touchdown Town this Sunday before the Colts open their home schedule against the Kansas City Chiefs.

news

2022 Colts Home Games at Lucas Oil Stadium: New Amenities and Fan Information

The Indianapolis Colts and Lucas Oil Stadium today announced new fan amenities and plans for welcoming fans to the stadium for Colts 2022 home games. The Colts host their home opener against the Kansas City Chiefs this Sunday, Sept. 25 at 1 p.m.

news

WEATHER PLAN: Colts Watch Party Today

In case of inclement weather, watch party activities (except the Quarterback Passing Challenge) will be held indoors at The Garage at Bottleworks District.

news

LIVE STREAM TONIGHT: John Mellencamp and The Jim Irsay Band

Watch John Mellencamp's performance with The Jim Irsay Band at the Colts Kickoff Concert live on Colts.com and the Colts Mobile App starting at 9 p.m.

news

Single Game Tickets To October 2 Titans Game At Lucas Oil Stadium SOLD OUT

Single game tickets to the Indianapolis Colts' home game vs. the Tennessee Titans on Sun. Oct. 2 have officially sold out.

news

New Homefield Line of Colts Vintage Gear Available Beginning Today

The Indianapolis Colts, in collaboration with Indiana-based Homefield, today launched a new collection of Colts gear for the 2022 season.

2023 Season Tickets On Sale Now!

2023 Season Tickets On Sale Now!

Secure the best seats, benefits & more for next season! Be there live for exciting matchups against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and more opponents to be announced soon. Learn more today!

Request Info 3D Seat View
Advertising