Check Out These Indianapolis Colts Classics From Start To Finish

The Colts would advance to the Super Bowl for the second time in four seasons in 2009, taking on the NFC Champion New Orleans Saints and their high-flying offense in Super Bowl XLIV.

And while the big game was once again in Miami, Indy wouldn't be able to find the same result as it had 1,099 days prior.

The Colts took a 10-6 lead going into halftime, and hoped to add to that total with a strong drive to open the second half. But the Saints had other plans; their onside kick attempt to open the third quarter bounced off an Indy player and into the hands of New Orleans safety Chris Reis. Six plays later, quarterback Drew Brees found Pierre Thomas for a 16-yard touchdown pass, and the Saints had a 13-10 lead — and all the momentum.

Indianapolis certainly had its chances from there; in fact, Joseph Addai would punch in a four-yard touchdown run on the Colts' ensuing drive to steal back the lead, 17-13, but New Orleans would get a field goal and a touchdown to go up by seven, 24-17 with 5:46 left in the fourth quarter.

On the Colts' final drive, quarterback Peyton Manning would be picked off by Saints cornerback Tracy Porter, who would sprint 74 yards to the end zone to seal the game, and the title, for New Orleans.

Nevertheless, it was an exciting finish to a very successful season for the Colts.