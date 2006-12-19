Colts-Bengals Quotes

*December 18, 2006 *

* *

CincinnatiBengals vs. IndianapolisColts Post-Game Quotes

* *

HEAD COACH TONY DUNGY (general comments) CincinnatiBengals vs. IndianapolisColts Post-Game Quotes

"Obviously, very proud of our team tonight. We played hard, we played with a passion. That's a very good football team that we beat and they were playing hot. On tape the last four weeks, they were playing as well as anyone I've seen and we had some challenges, but I thought our guys all week were really focused in what we were trying to say, what we were trying to do. We didn't do a whole lot different. We just tried to do what we were doing a little bit better. They came out and did that tonight. We had some energy. We got the turnover early. It got us going, got the lead and that was important. On offense, I thought we played very patient. We got scores when we got down close. That is what hasn't been happening the last couple of weeks. We have been moving the ball but not scoring. Our defense held them out of the end zone except for the one time after the turnover. All-in-all it was a good performance and it was a good win to get at home."

* *

HEAD COACH TONY DUNGY (on offensive play) CincinnatiBengals vs. IndianapolisColts Post-Game Quotes

"People play us different ways. We hadn't had trouble moving the ball even in the three games we lost. We just weren't scoring because of the mistakes we were making. We are trying to finish off drives. So I thought it was important that we did finish them off. Marvin (Harrison) made two big catches in tight coverage and we didn't turn the ball over when we got close. That was important for us and getting the lead was obviously important for us."

* *

QB-PEYTON MANNING (on the "efficiency" tonight) CincinnatiBengals vs. IndianapolisColts Post-Game Quotes

"I would say, overall, team wise (we were efficient). Just a good team win here at home. Two losses is kind of unfamiliar territory. The gal at ESPN asked me what it feels like to be scoring all those points as if that is a new feeling. The last two weeks have been kind of unfamiliar. That is something that we did not want to continue. We wanted to answer the bell, answer the challenge. Both sides of the ball kind of fed off each other. Defensively, getting their offense off the field, our offense staying on the field, converting third downs, finishing the drives down at the end zone, in the red zone. Just a good overall team win."

QB-PEYTON MANNING (on his mentality coming into tonight's game) CincinnatiBengals vs. IndianapolisColts Post-Game Quotes