COLTS AND MEIJER GIVE KIDS SHOPPING SPREE

On Tuesday, Dec. 13, the Colts, Penske Racing and the Southport Meijer store provided 40 kids from Big Brothers Big Sisters with a holiday shopping spree during the 5th annual Shop with a Colt event.

Colts DB David Caldwell, OT Anthony Castonzo, LB A.J. Edds, TE Jacob Tamme and Blue, along with Penske drivers Helio Castroneves, Ryan Briscoe and Will Power, were on hand to help the kids spend the $200 each child received.

After a pizza dinner, the kids broke into groups with their "Bigs" from Big Brothers Big Sisters and their celebrities and started shopping. In addition to purchasing toys and clothes for themselves, the kids also selected a toy to donate to Toys for Tots.

