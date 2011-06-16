COLTS AMONG NFL ELITE, AGAIN

For nine years, ESPN The Magazine has issued rankings of franchises among the professional sports to determine its leaders for overall on-the-field and off-the-field value. Once again, the Indianapolis Colts rank among the best performers and values in American sports.

Jun 16, 2011 at 01:00 PM
2009x_nfl_ind.jpg


INDIANAPOLIS RETAINS SPOT AMONG BEST FRANCHISES IN ESPN THE MAGAZINE 'ULTIMATE STANDINGS'INDIANAPOLIS – The Indianapolis Colts have performed to the top league levels in on-field competition for more than a decade. For most of the same period, the organization has matched those efforts off the field.

Since 2003, ESPN The Magazine has issued its 'Ultimate Standings' where it monitors all professional franchises in the areas of bang for the buck, fan relations, ownership, affordability, stadium experience, players, coaching and title track.

The Indianapolis Colts rank 14th in this year's standings, fourth among the NFL's 32 teams. Indianapolis this year ranked behind Green Bay, New Orleans and Pittsburgh among NFL franchises in the 'Ultimate Standings.' The standings measured 122 professional franchises across the national landscape.

Indianapolis has been strong performers annually in the magazine's rankings. In 2010, Indianapolis ranked fourth among the nation's 122 professional franchises, and only behind New Orleans among NFL teams. In 2009, the Colts were 14th, placing third among NFL teams and behind only Pittsburgh and Green Bay. Indianapolis was ranked the top franchise in professional sports in 2008, while being the NFL's top-ranked team and fourth overall in the magazine's 2007 ratings. Indianapolis placed fourth among 92 teams measured in 2006, ranking second among the NFL's member clubs. The Colts were third in 2005, and were the best-performing NFL team according to the ESPN standings.

Indianapolis is the only NFL team to rank among the top four league performers in the standings annually since 2005. The club's seven straight times among the top four NFL teams is ahead of Green Bay, which has appeared five times since 2005. Indianapolis also is the only team to place as the league's top performing team three times (2005, 2007, 2008) since 2005, out-distancing Pittsburgh (twice), Green Bay (once) and New Orleans (once).

Definition of categories Bang For The Buck: Wins during the past three years (regular season and post-season) per revenues directly from fans, adjusted for league schedules.

Fan Relations: Openness and consideration toward fans by players, coaches and management.

Ownership: Honesty and loyalty to core players and local community.

Affordability: price of tickets, parking and concessions.

Stadium Experience: Quality of arena and game-day promotions as well as friendliness of environment.

Players: Effort on the field and likability off it.

Coaching: Strength of on-field leadership.

Title Track: Championships already won or expected in the lifetime of current fans.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

A Message From Jim Irsay Regarding The 2020 Season

Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay today wrote a letter to fans with some updates on significant changes to the gameday experience that are being instituted leaguewide in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
news

'Colts Playoff Week' Kicks Off

After defeating the Houston Texans on NFL Wild Card Weekend, the Indianapolis Colts today kicked off "Colts Playoff Week," presented by Verizon, which will include activities and events to get fans excited for the Colts' Divisional Playoff game vs. the Kansas City Chiefs this Saturday, Jan. 12.
news

Colts Kick Off 'Wild Card Week'

The Indianapolis Colts today kicked off "Wild Card Week," presented by Verizon, which will include activities and promotions to get Colts fans excited and ready for the Colts' Wild Card playoff game vs. the Houston Texans this coming Saturday, Jan. 5. 
news

Colts Kids Club Members Trick-Or-Treat At Lucas Oil Stadium 

There were tricks and treats at Lucas Oil Stadium on Monday night, as the littlest Colts fans got an early start on Halloween. 
news

Colts Gameday Gets A Brand New Look

To kick off their 35th season in Indianapolis, the Colts kicked off some new traditions at Lucas Oil Stadium. And they brought in an old friend to help them do it.   
news

DJ GNO Brings New Vibe To Colts Home Games 

There's a new sound at Lucas Oil Stadium this season. Colts fan and Indianapolis native DJ GNO is using the power of music to bring people together, bring the noise, and bring a competitive advantage to Colts gameday. 
news

Centerplate Introduces New Food Lineup At Lucas Oil Stadium

It's a new season. It's a new era. And Centerplate has a brand new food lineup at Lucas Oil Stadium to help kick it off. 
news

Colts Paint The Town Blue For Sunday's Home Opener

The Colts kick off the 2018 NFL season at home against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday. And that means it's time to paint the town blue – starting with the Downtown Canal.
news

A Suite Opportunity For Colts Season Ticket Members

For the Colts, season ticket members aren't just fans - they're family. And they're constantly looking for new ways to give back to their most loyal family members. This year, they're creating opportunities for them to see their team in ways they never have before.   
news

Peyton Manning Helps Colts Kick Off 35th Season In Indianapolis

Just before hitting the road for their last preseason game in Cincinnati, the Colts kicked off their 35th season in Indianapolis - and they brought in an old friend to help them do it. 
news

Season Ticket Member Helps Colts Unveil Nursing Suite At Lucas Oil Stadium 

When Katie Stephenson found out her due date, she wondered how she was going to breastfeed on game day. Timmy arrived a month early. But the Colts were one step ahead of him.​
news

On Last Day Of Camp, Westfield Ceremoniously Returns Colts To Indianapolis

On Saturday, the Colts held their last practice of training camp at Grand Park in Westfield. Before returning to Indianapolis, the mayors of both cities met on the field and a new tradition was born. 

2021 Season Tickets Available Now!

Our 2021 home opponents are locked in. Secure your seats for the next season and defend home turf against the Seattle Seahawks, LA Rams, New England Patriots and more.

Learn More
Advertising