COLTS AMONG NFL ELITE, AGAIN





INDIANAPOLIS RETAINS SPOT AMONG BEST FRANCHISES IN ESPN THE MAGAZINE 'ULTIMATE STANDINGS'INDIANAPOLIS – The Indianapolis Colts have performed to the top league levels in on-field competition for more than a decade. For most of the same period, the organization has matched those efforts off the field.

Since 2003, ESPN The Magazine has issued its 'Ultimate Standings' where it monitors all professional franchises in the areas of bang for the buck, fan relations, ownership, affordability, stadium experience, players, coaching and title track.

The Indianapolis Colts rank 14th in this year's standings, fourth among the NFL's 32 teams. Indianapolis this year ranked behind Green Bay, New Orleans and Pittsburgh among NFL franchises in the 'Ultimate Standings.' The standings measured 122 professional franchises across the national landscape.

Indianapolis has been strong performers annually in the magazine's rankings. In 2010, Indianapolis ranked fourth among the nation's 122 professional franchises, and only behind New Orleans among NFL teams. In 2009, the Colts were 14th, placing third among NFL teams and behind only Pittsburgh and Green Bay. Indianapolis was ranked the top franchise in professional sports in 2008, while being the NFL's top-ranked team and fourth overall in the magazine's 2007 ratings. Indianapolis placed fourth among 92 teams measured in 2006, ranking second among the NFL's member clubs. The Colts were third in 2005, and were the best-performing NFL team according to the ESPN standings.

Indianapolis is the only NFL team to rank among the top four league performers in the standings annually since 2005. The club's seven straight times among the top four NFL teams is ahead of Green Bay, which has appeared five times since 2005. Indianapolis also is the only team to place as the league's top performing team three times (2005, 2007, 2008) since 2005, out-distancing Pittsburgh (twice), Green Bay (once) and New Orleans (once).

Definition of categories Bang For The Buck: Wins during the past three years (regular season and post-season) per revenues directly from fans, adjusted for league schedules.

Fan Relations: Openness and consideration toward fans by players, coaches and management.

Ownership: Honesty and loyalty to core players and local community.

Affordability: price of tickets, parking and concessions.

Stadium Experience: Quality of arena and game-day promotions as well as friendliness of environment.

Players: Effort on the field and likability off it.

Coaching: Strength of on-field leadership.