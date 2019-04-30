Colts 2019 Draft Class Assigned Initial Uniform Numbers

2019 Colts  Draft Class: Campbell #15, Ya-Sin #34, Willis #37, Tell III #39, Speed #45, Banogu #52, Okereke #58, Patterson #65, Barton #71, Green #91

INDIANAPOLIS — With rookie minicamp getting started on Friday, the Indianapolis Colts have assigned initial uniform numbers for their 10-man 2019 NFL Draft class.

Here's the breakdown of the uniform numbers, which, of course, are subject to change at any time:

» Wide receiver Parris Campbell: the second-round (59th-overall) pick has been assigned No. 15. Those who have worn 15 in the past for the Colts include K.J. Brent, LaVon Brazill, Gary Cuozzo, Chris Doering, Phillip Dorsett, Jerry Golsteyn, Adam Herzing, Dontrelle Inman, Isaac Jones, Mike Kirkland, Earl Morrall, Freddie Scott, Tony Simmons, Mark Stock, Craphonso Thorpe and Blair White.

» Cornerback Rock Ya-Sin: the second-round (34th-overall) pick has been assigned No. 34. Those who have worn 34 in the past for the Colts include Bob Baldwin, Ray Buchanan, Delone Carter, Terry Cole, Jeff Delaney, Jason Doering, Josh Ferguson, Matt Jones, Ed King, Ron Lee, Leeland McElroy, Mike Mitchell, Bruce Perkins, Vic Marino, Monty Montgomery, Tom Nowatzke, Joe Perry, Trent Richardson, Josh Robinson, T.J. Rushing and George Wonsley.

» Safety Khari Willis: the fourth-round (109th-overall) pick has been assigned No. 37. Those who have worn 37 in the past for the Colts include Ocie Austin, Chuck Banks, Chad Cota, Chris Goode, George Groves, Brandon King, Augie Lio, Anthony Madison, Mewelde Moore, Joe Orduna, Reggie Pinkney, Mike Richardson, John Schweder, Zurlon Tipton, Eric Vance, D.J. White, J.J. Wilcox, Frankie Williams, Kerwynn Williams and Anthony Young.

» Cornerback Marvell Tell: the fifth-round (144th-overall) pick has been assigned No. 39. Those who have worn 39 in the past for the Colts include Cornelius Brown, John Covington, Josh Ferguson, Anthony Floyd, Brandon Foster, Hubert Ginn, Tay Glover-Wright, Stanley Havili, Victor Jackson, Richard Jones, Emmanuel McDaniel, Mike Prior, Paul Shields, Marvin Sims, Detron Smith, Jonathan Williams and Newton Williams.

» Linebacker EJ Speed: the fifth-round (164th-overall) pick has been assigned No. 45. Those who have worn 45 in the past for the Colts include James Burroughs, Don Colo, Craig Curry, Carey Davis, L.G. Dupre, Ed Grain, De'von Hall, Tim Hauck, Ryan Hewitt, Jerry Hill, Ivy Joe Hunter, Henry Krieger-Coble, Luke Lawton, Matt Overton, Mike Siani, Tommy Sims, Tony Stargell and Jason Vander Laan.

» Linebacker Ben Banogu: the second-round (49th-overall) pick has been assigned No. 52. Those who have worn 52 in the past for the Colts include Greg Bracelin, Ricky Chatman, Buster Davis, A.J. Edds, Randy Edmunds, Cody Glenn, Najee Goode, Lee Gross, Ramon Guzman, D'Qwell Jackson, Ralph Jones, Mike Kaczmarek, Tom MacLeod, Barkevious Mingo, Steve Morrison, Dan Murray, Robbie Nichols, Bob Nowaskey, Mike Peterson, Scott Radecic, George Radosevich, Brian Ratigan, Kelvin Sheppard, Ed Smith, Dick Szymanski and Keyon Whiteside.

» Linebacker Bobby Okereke: the third-round (89th-overall) pick has been assigned No. 58. Those who have worn 58 in the past for the Colts include Tarell Basham, Gary Brackett, Mark Cannon, Trent Cole, Cedric Figaro, Moise Fokou, Steve Hathaway, Steve Heimkreiter, June James, Jay Leeuwenburg, Orlando Lowry, Derrel Luce, Ed Mooney, Glen Redd, Glen Sanders, Andy Studebaker, Matt Vanderbeek and Steve Zabel.

» Center Javon Patterson: the seventh-round (246th-overall) pick has been assigned No. 65. Those who have worn 65 in the past for the Colts include Thomas Austin, Jim Bailey, Joey Banes, Tyreek Burwell, Ellis Gardner, Frank Giannetti, Kellen Heard, Glenn Hyde, Bill Koman, Ron Kostelnik, Ryan Lilja, Eric Mahlum, Carl Mauck, Jack McClendon, Jim Merritts, Brandon Miller, Jimmy Moore, Steve Myhra, Joel Patten, Dave Pear, Bill Pellington, Kristjan Sokoli, Patrick Venzke and Bill Windhauer.

» Tackle Jackson Barton: the seventh-round (240th-overall) pick has been assigned No. 71. Those who have worn 71 in the past for the Colts include Jon Blackman, Kevin Call, Spiro Dellerba, Ryan Diem, Denzelle Good, Xavier Nixon, Mike Ozdowski, Gery Palmer, Ted Peterson, Glenn Robinson, Dan Sullivan, Kipp Vickers, Henry Waechter, Jamie Wilson and John Wright.

» Defensive end Gerri Green: the sixth-round (199th-overall) pick has been assigned No. 91. Those who have worn 91 in the past for the Colts include Shane Curry, Anthony Green, Antony Jordan, Ricardo Mathews, Jonathan Newsome, Chukie Nwokorie, Roger Remo, Hassan Ridgeway, Byron Smith and Josh Thomas.

