COATS FOR KIDS COLLECTION





INDIANAPOLIS – On Sunday, October 7, the Colts will team up with WTHR, The Salvation Army, and Tuchman Cleaners to host "Coats for Kids", a coat drive, prior to the Colts vs. Packers game. From 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., volunteers will collect new and gently used coats from Colts fans for The Salvation Army. Donations will be collected at the Colts Community Collection Stations, presented by Toyota, located outside each Lucas Oil Stadium gate. Monetary donations will also be accepted.

Fans not attending the game can still participate in the collection by dropping off their coat donations at any Indianapolis Tuchman Cleaners location through October 15, 2012. All proceeds will benefit The Salvation Army, to distribute to children in Central Indiana who are in need of a warm coat. The Salvation Army is a non-profit 501(c)(3) charitable organization.

Since beginning the program 26 years ago, more than 200,000 coats have been donated to help keep children in Central Indiana warm during the cold winter months. This year's "Coats for Kids" distribution will take place October 20 at the Indiana State Fairgrounds. For more information about the Coats for Kids campaign, visit www.wthr.com.

The Colts Gameday Collections program will continue to run throughout the 2012 season with a different charitable collection held prior to each home game. Upcoming collections include Meijer's SACKing Hunger Food Drive, WISH Tree Toy Drive and Books for Youth. A complete list of future collections is available at www.colts.com/collections.

About The Salvation Army

The Salvation Army is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization. It is an international movement and an evangelical part of the universal Christian Church. The Salvation Army offers programs such as youth camps, recreation, various rehabilitation programs, Christmas charity, elderly services, and help with the basic necessities- food, shelter, and warmth. For more information about The Salvation Army, visit www.salvationarmyindiana.org.