Cincinnati Quotes vs. Colts

CincinnatiBengals vs. IndianapolisColts Post-Game Quotes

HEAD COACH MARVIN LEWIS (general on game)

"Our guys went out there and did what they needed to do. The first group got their 10 snaps, which was good, then we moved on with the other guys who are really competing for the jobs. We got a chance to look at a lot of different people, a lot of guys extensively, especially on special teams. It was good work for us, and now we can move on to what counts."

HEAD COACH MARVIN LEWIS (general on preseason)

"Our guys have had a good preseason. They've worked hard, and a lot of guys got a lot of playing time. We've got some decisions to make, but we got better as a football team, and that's what it's all about."

QB-CARSON PALMER (general on game)

"It's good to get in and move on. We were fortunate to finish out the preseason undefeated, and hopefully this momentum will carry us through the first four games, into the bye, and on through the rest of the season."

"It was a good chance to get our vets some rest, especially with the short week, and get the younger guys in there and see them make plays. We had a couple of procedure calls, and I need to be clearer with the signals and cadences."

RB-NAUFAHU TAHI (on playing tailback instead of fullback)

"I haven't played tailback since college. I took advantage of this opportunity. We had a couple guys that were down and I knew that I was going to play today. Coach (Lewis) said I was to have to step up and play tailback. It went good."

