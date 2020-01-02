Top Takeaways: Chris Ballard Talks 2019 Season, Colts' Future

» The Colts are evaluating several pending free agents: While it's way too early to have definitive answers — free agency begins on March 18 — Ballard did offer the following on these free-agents-to-be:

• Tackle Anthony Castonzo: Castonzo indicated earlier in the week he was going to take some time to decide whether he wanted to return for a 10th NFL season in 2020. Ballard was asked if he thought Castonzo would play football again: "Let me say this: I hope he does," Ballard said. "I hold Anthony Castonzo in high, high regard. It's a shame that it's the first time he's even been voted as an alternate to the Pro Bowl. I thought, since I walked in the door, Anthony Castonzo has played at a really high level at left tackle. I can't believe people are just now starting to recognize it. We'll see. Anthony and I will be in touch here over the next two or three weeks, and he'll make a decision. I know this: Anthony loves the Indianapolis Colts, he loves being here, so we'll see what decision he makes, and look, if he decides to retire, then it's our job to find an answer."

• Kicker Adam Vinatieri: Vinatieri was placed on injured reserve on Dec. 9, and subsequently underwent knee surgery. The 24th-year veteran struggled at various junctures throughout the season, hitting 17-of-25 field goals (68 percent) and 22-of-28 extra points (78.6 percent), but despite the fact the team brought in kickers for workouts at multiple junctures, Ballard said it was obvious that keeping Vinatieri was the best option every time. "We worked out a ton of kickers," Ballard said. "I kept asking our group, 'If we had Adam working out with this group of kickers that we brought in, who would we pick?' We would have picked Adam. I told Adam that. Every time I'd work guys out, I'd look at Adam and say, 'Adam, if I had to tell you who I had to take out of this group, I'm taking you.' Do I wish we would have produced more in that position? Yes, I do. But, saying that, I do not regret the decisions we made with Adam. Not at all." Asked if there have been any discussions about Vinatieri possibly returning in 2020, Ballard said: "That'll come down the pike. We'll let him rehab his knee and see where he's at physically."

• Tight end Eric Ebron: Ebron burst onto the scene after signing a two-year deal with the Colts in 2018, catching 66 passes for 750 yards and 13 touchdowns and earning his first Pro Bowl selection. But he would see that production slow down considerably in 2019, as he logged 31 receptions for 375 yards and three touchdowns before being placed on injured reserve Nov. 25 with ankle issues. Asked Thursday if the team could explore the possibility of bringing Ebron back, Ballard said, "We'll probably move on."

• Defensive end Jabaal Sheard: Sheard underwent a minor knee procedure during training camp that forced him to miss the first three games of the season. He's been counted on not only for his production along the edge, but for his leadership, and Ballard can't say enough about what Sheard has brought in both aspects. "What a pro. What a pro," Ballard said. "Fun to get to know him, the way he works, the way he's in the locker room. He's everything you want a player to be in terms of being a pro. You wanna talk about a guy who fights through injury? He's battling the knee, misses all of training camp, misses the first four weeks of the preseason, he just battles, great teammate. We haven't made any decisions yet on who we're bringing back and who we're not, but I hold Jabaal Sheard – wherever his future may be, whether it's here or somewhere else – I hold Jabaal Sheard in high regard. Appreciate him, what he brought to the Colts."