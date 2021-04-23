TUNE IN: Chris Ballard's Pre-Draft Press Conference Today At 12:30 PM

The press conference will be streamed live on Colts.com, the Colts mobile app and Colts Facebook

Apr 23, 2021 at 08:00 AM
Indianapolis Colts general manager Chris Ballard will a press conference ahead of the 2021 NFL Draft today at 12:30pm EST.

The press conference will be streamed live on Colts.com, the Colts mobile app (available in the App Store and Google Play) and Colts Facebook page.

Following the live stream the full press conference will be available on-demand on Colts.com and the Colts mobile app.

2021 NFL Draft: Top 50 Prospects

Ahead of the 2021 NFL draft, get a look at NFL.com's Daniel Jeremiah's top draft 50 prospects.

1_Trevor Lawrence
1 / 50
2_Ja'Marr Chase
2 / 50
3_Kyle Pitts
3 / 50
4_Zach Wilson
4 / 50
5_Caleb Farley
5 / 50
6_Rashawn Slater
6 / 50
7_DeVonta Smith
7 / 50
8_Jaylen Waddle
8 / 50
9_Micah Parsons
9 / 50
10_Penei Sewell
10 / 50
11_Trey Lance
11 / 50
12_Justin Fields
12 / 50
13_Gregory Rousseau
13 / 50
14_Alijah Vera-Tucker
14 / 50
15_Patrick Surtain
15 / 50
16_Trevon Moehrig
16 / 50
17_Travis Etienne
17 / 50
18_Kwity Paye
18 / 50
19Jaelan Phillips
19 / 50
20_Kadarius Toney
20 / 50
21_Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah
21 / 50
22_Najee Harris
22 / 50
23_Levi Onwuzurike
23 / 50
24_Jalen Mayfield
24 / 50
25_Jaycee Horn
25 / 50
26_Zaven Collins
26 / 50
27_Jayson Oweh
27 / 50
28_Christian Darrisaw
28 / 50
29_Nick Bolton
29 / 50
30_Teven Jenkins
30 / 50
31_Tutu Atwell
31 / 50
32_Joe Tryon
32 / 50
33_Mac Jones
33 / 50
34_Javonte Williams
34 / 50
35_Daviyon Nixon
35 / 50
36_Terrace Marshall Jr.
36 / 50
37_Christian Barmore
37 / 50
38_Pat Freiermuth
38 / 50
39_Aaron Robinson
39 / 50
40_Greg Newsome II
40 / 50
41_Azeez Ojulari
41 / 50
42_Patrick Jones II
42 / 50
43_Elijah Moore
43 / 50
44_Landon Dickerson
44 / 50
45_Marlon Tuipulotu
45 / 50
46_James Hudson III
46 / 50
47_Eric Stokes
47 / 50
48_Dillon Radunz
48 / 50
49_Liam Eichenberg
49 / 50
50_DayoOdeyingbo
50 / 50
