TUNE IN: Chris Ballard's Pre-Draft Press Conference Today At 12:30 PM

Indianapolis Colts general manager Chris Ballard will a press conference ahead of the 2021 NFL Draft today at 12:30pm EST.
The press conference will be streamed live on Colts.com, the Colts mobile app (available in the App Store and Google Play) and Colts Facebook page.
Following the live stream the full press conference will be available on-demand on Colts.com and the Colts mobile app.
Ahead of the 2021 NFL draft, get a look at NFL.com's Daniel Jeremiah's top draft 50 prospects.
