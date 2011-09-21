CELEBRATING HISPANIC HERITAGE MONTH

The Colts hosted a free youth football clinic to kick off their celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month

Sep 21, 2011 at 03:40 AM

INDIANAPOLIS-The Colts kicked off the NFL's celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month on Sept. 20 with a free football camp for 150 local youth. 

Kids ages 10-16 came out the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center for two hours, where they participated in drills at six football stations.  Groups from the Concord Center, Department of Child Services, Indianapolis Public Schools, La Plaza, the Mayor's Office of Latino Affairs, Mary Rigg Neighborhood Center, and La Vid Verdadera Hispanic Ministry all came out to show off their football skills.

Colts DB Cornelius Brown, LB Adrian Moten, DT Ollie Ogbu and OT Mike Tepper helped the kids through the stations and taught them the importance of being active for 60 minutes a day.  The camp was also part of the Colts commitment to the PLAY 60 initiative, a health and fitness platform that was launched by the NFL in 2007 to encourage youth to be active at least 60 minutes each day.

Each participant received a t-shirt, water bottle, wristband, and football compliments of the Colts and the NFL. 

The celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month will continue at this weekend's Sunday night game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.  The National Anthem will be sung by local bilingual pop singer Alyssa Brittain of New Palestine, Ind. The team will also present the first annual NFL Hispanic Heritage Leadership Award, presented by Bud Light, to local community leader Henry Fernandez during halftime, and recognize NFL Hall of Famer Anthony Munoz as the game's honorary coin toss captain.

For more information on all of the Colts community outreach efforts, visit www.colts.com/community.

This event was part of the Colts Community Tuesday programs, supported by WTHR Channel 13.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

