C-Jeff Saturday Quotes

              C-JEFF SATURDAY (on the Ravens defense) “We talked about it from the beginning of the week.

Jan 09, 2007 at 07:00 PM

             

C-JEFF SATURDAY (on the Ravens defense)

"We talked about it from the beginning of the week.  They're probably the best defense that we've faced as a whole this season.  Going in you know they're going to bring you a lot of different looks.  They're going to try to show you a lot of different stuff.  You just don't want to compound problems.  You know there are going to be things you don't necessarily pick up the best.  You just don't want to get beat man-on-man.  If you do have a guy blocked, you can't give up pressure from him if a guy comes free because of a mistake.  You kind of go on to the next play.  You just have to be real consistent with these guys.  You don't want to give them balls they can take away.  They do pride themselves on taking the ball away, creating points, and they're very good at it.  As we approach this, we want to make sure we control the ball, make good decisions, don't give them a short field, kind of make them play ball control as well."

C-JEFF SATURDAY (on playing a 3-4 defense)

"I think you try to make things as simple as possible.  As we go in you don't want to make it more complicated for yourselves.  As we go in each week we start out with a, 'What's going to make this easy for all of us?'  As we look at their blitz packages and as we look at that way they play, we just want to try and make them as simple as we can.  If it requires us running the ball more, that's the thing.  Obviously we want to protect Peyton and make sure that he's protected.  A lot of it is going to be him (Peyton) just identifying who his hot guy is.  They obviously have a reason for what they're doing.  There is no real rhyme or reason as you're looking at them what they're trying to get done.  As we look at them, we just want to make sure that we don't create problems for ourselves.  Just keep it simple."

* *

C-JEFF SATURDAY (on being confident as a team in a non-verbal manner)

"Obviously we don't have many guys on our team that do a lot of talking.  It's just two different styles.  They've (Baltimore) obviously been very good at what they've done for a long time and so have we.  That's just not our style. We don't have to tell people what we do.  We just want to go out and be really efficient.  That's what we've talked about all week; 'Let's be smart with what we do.  Let's make them make plays.'  They pride themselves on it, so let's make them do that.  That's really the way we're going at them.  We don't have to talk about what we're going to do. We just want to go out and play really good football."

* *

C-JEFF SATURDAY (on running against Baltimore)

"They are a tough team

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

'Happy Blue Year' Ticket Pack Available For Season Finale

Indianapolis Colts fans can ring in 2023 and celebrate January's Fan Appreciation Game with a "Happy Blue Year" Ticket Pack, featuring game tickets and exclusive pre-game experience with official team mascot "Blue."

news

Irsay Invites Fans To Enter To Win Trip To Colts' New Year's Day Game In NYC

Owner & CEO Jim Irsay will pay for seven trips for two to Sunday's game, including air travel on Irsay's private jet from Indianapolis to and from New York, hotel accommodations, meals, ground transportation and two tickets to the game.  Enter at Colts.com/fans

news

Stadium 'Light Show' & 'Blue Out' On Tap For 'MNF' TONIGHT!

The Indianapolis Colts will host their second Monday Night Football game of the season at Lucas Oil Stadium tonight vs. the Los Angeles Chargers. The game will include several special elements!

news

Stadium 'Light Show' & 'Blue Out' On Tap For 'MNF' On December 26

The Indianapolis Colts will host their second Monday Night Football game of the season at Lucas Oil Stadium next Monday, Dec. 26, vs. the Los Angeles Chargers. The game will include several special elements!

news

Colts Launch 'Happy Blue Year' Ticket Pack for Final Regular Season Game

Four tickets plus exclusive "Blue" bobblehead. Prices starting at $140!

news

23rd Annual Bleed Blue Blood Drive Returns to Lucas Oil Stadium Dec. 17

Largest single-day blood drive in Indiana, Versiti and Colts to welcome more than 1,000 donors

news

Colts Invite Fans To Take Part In Stadium 'Light Show' For 'MNF' On Nov. 28

City skyline to be in Colts Blue for season's first primetime home game

news

Colts 2023 Season Tickets On Sale Today

The Colts 2022 home schedule will feature nine regular season games and one preseason game, including matchups against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Cleveland Browns, as well as perennial AFC South opponents, the Houston Texans, Jacksonville Jaguars and Tennessee Titans.

news

Colts Add Dishes From Season 11 'Master Chef' Winner To Lucas Oil Stadium Gameday Menu

Indianapolis Colts fans who attend home games at Lucas Oil Stadium the remainder of this season will be able to enjoy dishes prepared by Indianapolis' own Chef Kelsey Murphy, the Season 11 winner of FOX's Master Chef: Legends competition, hosted by Chef Gordon Ramsay.

news

Marvel Universe To Take Center Stage At Colts-Titans Game This Sunday

The Indianapolis Colts will welcome the Marvel Universe to Lucas Oil Stadium this Sunday, Oct. 2, when the Colts take on their AFC South Division rival Tennessee Titans at 1 p.m.

news

'FOR THE BOO!' Colts Halloween Party At Lucas Oil Stadium on October 19

First in-person party since 2019 open to ALL kids and families!

news

Make Your Game Predictions With 'Pick Six' For A Chance To Win!

'Pick Six' will enhance the run-up to every Colts game, challenging fans with a series of questions that ask them to predict aspects of team and player performance. Players will go head-to-head with other fans with each question worth points that create weekly and season-long leader boards.

2023 Season Tickets On Sale Now!

2023 Season Tickets On Sale Now!

Our opponents are set! Secure the best seats & best benefits for next season, and be there live for exciting matchups against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and more of the NFL's best opponents. Request more info or view our 3D Seat Viewer below!

Request Info 3D Seat View
Advertising