How to watch and listen: Indianapolis Colts at Philadelphia Eagles

MATCHUP
The Indianapolis Colts will travel to Philadelphia for their third preseason game. Kickoff is set for 8:00 p.m. ET on Thursday, Aug. 24, at Lincoln Financial Field.
The contest will mark the 22nd preseason matchup between the teams, with the Eagles leading the series 11-10. In their last preseason contest on Aug. 27, 2016, Indianapolis hosted the Eagles and fell, 33-23.
On Tuesday, Aug. 22, the two clubs will participate in a joint practice at NovaCare Complex in Philadelphia.
For all the ways you can watch, listen and replay Colts games check out Colts.com/WaysToWatch
WATCH ON TV
- Kickoff: 8:00 p.m. ET
- TV coverage: Amazon Prime (Learn more here)
- Play-by-Play: Al Michaels
- Color Analyst: Kirk Herbstreit
- Sideline: Kaylee Hartung
Local broadcast note: Fans in the Indianapolis area will be able to watch the game on WRTV
WATCH ON MOBILE
Fans in the US can watch Thursday's game LIVE on NFL+* (phone/tablet only).
*Live preseason games are subject to local blackouts; certain games are restricted to mobile devices. Local games are the games that are available on TV in your market.
LISTEN LIVE
Local Radio coverage: Games can be heard in Indianapolis on 93.5 / 107.5 The Fan and 97.1 HANK FM.
- Play-by-Play: Matt Taylor
- Color Analyst: Rick Venturi
- Sideline: Larra Overton
Radio streaming information:
- On Your Phone: Fans in the Colts home market can listen to the local broadcast on the Colts App and Colts.com.
- Outside Of Indianapolis: Fans everywhere can listen to the local broadcast of the game on Colts.com (Desktop Only).
Other ways to listen to Colts games:
- Games are also available on SiriusXM Channel 813.
Colts Gameday radio coverage begins three hours before kickoff
- 5 p.m. - 7 p.m.: Colts Pre-Game Huddle on 93.5 / 107.5 The Fan
- 7 p.m. - 8 p.m.: Countdown to Kickoff on all affiliate stations
- 8 p.m.: Colts at Eagles
- End of game - 1 a.m.: Fifth Quarter Huddle on all affiliate stations
- 1 a.m. - 2 a.m.: Fifth Quarter Huddle on 93.5 / 107.5 The Fan
Can't Stream The Radio Broadcast?
If you are within the 100 mile radius of Indianapolis and can't stream the radio broadcast it could be your Wi-Fi network or cellular provider. Check your IP address at whatismyip.com. If that shows you as outside of the radius you won't be able to stream the radio broadcast on mobile.
INTERNATIONAL COLTS FANS
