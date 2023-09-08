How to watch and listen: Jacksonville Jaguars at Indianapolis Colts

The Indianapolis Colts will host the Jaguars in Week 1. Kickoff is set for 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, Sept. 10, at Lucas Oil Stadium. It marks the first time Indianapolis will host Jacksonville to open the season since 2009. The Colts won that matchup, 14-12. The contest will mark the 45th all-time regular season matchup between the teams, with Indianapolis leading the series 27-17. In their last game on Oct. 16, 2022, the Colts hosted the Jaguars and won, 34-27.