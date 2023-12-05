How to watch and listen: Indianapolis Colts at Cincinnati Bengals

NEVER MISS A PLAY. With NFL+ Premium, get access to live local and primetime games on mobile, NFL RedZone, NFL Network, game replays and more. Start your 7-day free trial of NFL+ today!
MATCHUP
The Indianapolis Colts will travel to Cincinnati to take on the Bengals in Week 14. Kickoff is set for 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, Dec. 10, at Paycor Stadium.
The contest will mark the 31st all-time regular season matchup between the teams, with Indianapolis leading the series at 18-12. In Week 6 of 2020, the Colts hosted the Bengals and won, 31-27.
For all the ways you can watch, listen and replay Colts games check out Colts.com/WaysToWatch
WATCH ON TV
- Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET
- TV coverage: CBS
- Play-by-Play: Tom McCarthy
- Analyst: James Lofton
- Analyst: Jay Feely
- Sideline: Tiffany Blackmon
LISTEN LIVE
Local Radio coverage: Games can be heard in Indianapolis on 93.5 / 107.5 The Fan and 97.1 HANK FM.
- Play-by-Play: Matt Taylor
- Color Analyst: Rick Venturi
- Sideline: Larra Overton
Radio streaming information:
- On Your Phone: Fans in the Colts home market can listen to the local broadcast on the Colts App and Colts.com.
- Outside Of Indianapolis: Fans everywhere can listen to the local broadcast of the game on Colts.com (Desktop Only).
Other ways to listen to Colts games:
- Games are also available on SiriusXM Channel 813.
Colts Gameday radio coverage begins three hours before kickoff
- 10 a.m. - Noon: Colts Pre-Game Huddle on 93.5 / 107.5 The Fan
- Noon - 1 p.m.: Countdown to Kickoff on all affiliate stations
- 1 p.m.: Colts at Bengals
- End of game - 6 p.m.: Fifth Quarter Huddle on all affiliate stations
- 6 p.m. - 7 p.m.: Fifth Quarter Huddle on 93.5 / 107.5 The Fan
Can't Stream The Radio Broadcast?
If you are within the 100 mile radius of Indianapolis and can't stream the radio broadcast it could be your Wi-Fi network or cellular provider. Check your IP address at whatismyip.com. If that shows you as outside of the radius you won't be able to stream the radio broadcast on mobile.
INTERNATIONAL COLTS FANS
