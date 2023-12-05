How To Watch

How to watch and listen: Indianapolis Colts at Cincinnati Bengals

TV broadcast and streaming information for Indianapolis Colts at Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, December 10 at 1:00 p.m. ET (Week 14).

Dec 05, 2023 at 05:15 PM
MATCHUP

The Indianapolis Colts will travel to Cincinnati to take on the Bengals in Week 14. Kickoff is set for 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, Dec. 10, at Paycor Stadium.

The contest will mark the 31st all-time regular season matchup between the teams, with Indianapolis leading the series at 18-12. In Week 6 of 2020, the Colts hosted the Bengals and won, 31-27.

For all the ways you can watch, listen and replay Colts games check out Colts.com/WaysToWatch

WATCH ON TV

  • Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET
  • TV coverage: CBS
  • Play-by-Play: Tom McCarthy
  • Analyst: James Lofton
  • Analyst: Jay Feely
  • Sideline: Tiffany Blackmon

WATCH ON MOBILE WITH NFL+

Inside the local broadcast area

Colts fans in the Indianapolis area can watch live live local & primetime Regular Season and Postseason games on their phone or tablet with NFL+. Sign up for a free trial today.

➡️ Are You In-Market? Check your local TV listings or broadcast map to confirm availability.

What else does NFL+ offer?

  • Phone & Tablet: Live local and primetime regular season and postseason games
  • TV, PC, Phone & Tablet: NFL Network, live game audio, NFL Films' shows and more on-demand and ad-free!
  • And more!

Out of market?

Watch every out-of-market Sunday afternoon game with NFL Sunday Ticket on YouTube and YouTube TV. Learn more.

LISTEN LIVE

Local Radio coverage: Games can be heard in Indianapolis on 93.5 / 107.5 The Fan and 97.1 HANK FM.

  • Play-by-Play: Matt Taylor
  • Color Analyst: Rick Venturi
  • Sideline: Larra Overton

➡️ List of Colts Affiliated Radio Stations

Radio streaming information:

  • On Your Phone: Fans in the Colts home market can listen to the local broadcast on the Colts App and Colts.com.
  • Outside Of Indianapolis: Fans everywhere can listen to the local broadcast of the game on Colts.com (Desktop Only).

Other ways to listen to Colts games:

  • NFL+: Live game audio (home, away & national calls) for every game of the season. Sign up for a free trial.
  • Games are also available on SiriusXM Channel 813.

Colts Gameday radio coverage begins three hours before kickoff

  • 10 a.m. - Noon: Colts Pre-Game Huddle on 93.5 / 107.5 The Fan
  • Noon - 1 p.m.: Countdown to Kickoff on all affiliate stations
  • 1 p.m.: Colts at Bengals
  • End of game - 6 p.m.: Fifth Quarter Huddle on all affiliate stations
  • 6 p.m. - 7 p.m.: Fifth Quarter Huddle on 93.5 / 107.5 The Fan

Can't Stream The Radio Broadcast?

If you are within the 100 mile radius of Indianapolis and can't stream the radio broadcast it could be your Wi-Fi network or cellular provider. Check your IP address at whatismyip.com. If that shows you as outside of the radius you won't be able to stream the radio broadcast on mobile.

INTERNATIONAL COLTS FANS

All preseason games are available to both free and paid Game Pass International users. PLUS, watch every regular season game live and on-demand, RedZone and NFL Network! Blackout restrictions apply. Sign up for a free trial today.

