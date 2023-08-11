How to watch and listen: Indianapolis Colts at Buffalo Bills

Colts fans can watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games with NFL+! Start your 7-day free trial of NFL+ today!
MATCHUP
The Indianapolis Colts will travel to Buffalo for their 2023 preseason opener. The contest will mark the 12th preseason matchup between the teams. In their last preseason contest on Aug. 13, 2022, Buffalo defeated Indianapolis 27-24. The Colts finished the 2022 season with a 4-12-1 record.
For all the ways you can watch, listen and replay Colts games check out Colts.com/WaysToWatch
WATCH ON TV
- TV coverage: CBS4
- Play-by-Play: Greg Rakestraw
- Color Analyst: Rick Venturi
- Sideline: Larra Overton
Due to ongoing negotiations between DIRECT TV and Nexstar Media (the parent company of CBS4/FOX59), the broadcast of Saturday's preseason game against the Buffalo Bills may not be available to DIRECT TV & U-verse customers in the Indianapolis area.
For those affected, the game will be available on Colts.com or the Official Colts App. Customers may also use an over-the-air TV antenna.
Fans outside of the local broadcast area can watch the game live with NFL+*. Sign up for a free 7-day trial.
WATCH ON MOBILE
Inside the local broadcast area
Colts fans in the Indianapolis area will be able to stream the game on Colts.com. Look for the 'Watch Live' button at the top of the homepage at kickoff!
➡️ Are You In-Market? Check your local TV listings or broadcast map to confirm availability.
Outside of the broadcast area (US only)
Watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games on NFL+*. Sign up for a free trial today.
What else does NFL+ offer?
- Phone & Tablet: Live local and primetime regular season and postseason games
- TV, PC, Phone & Tablet: NFL Network, live game audio, NFL Films' shows and more on-demand and ad-free!
- And more!
*Live preseason games are subject to local blackouts; certain games are restricted to mobile devices. Local games are the games that are available on TV in your market.
LISTEN LIVE
Local Radio coverage: Games can be heard in Indianapolis on 93.5 / 107.5 The Fan and 97.1 HANK FM.
- Play-by-Play: Matt Taylor
- Color Analyst: Joe Reitz
- Sideline: Jeffrey Gorman
Radio streaming information:
- On Your Phone: Fans in the Colts home market can listen to the local broadcast on the Colts App and Colts.com.
- Outside Of Indianapolis: Fans everywhere can listen to the local broadcast of the game on Colts.com (Desktop Only).
- NFL+: Live game audio (home, away & national calls) for every game of the season. Sign up for a free trial.
Colts Gameday radio coverage begins three hours before kickoff
- 10 a.m. - Noon: Colts Pre-Game Huddle on 93.5 / 107.5 The Fan
- Noon - 1 p.m.: Countdown to Kickoff on all affiliate stations
- 4 - 6 p.m.: Fifth Quarter Huddle on all affiliate stations
- 6 - 7 p.m.: Fifth Quarter Huddle on 93.5 / 107.5 The Fan
Can't Stream The Radio Broadcast?
If you are within the 100 mile radius of Indianapolis and can't stream the radio broadcast it could be your Wi-Fi network or cellular provider. Check your IP address at whatismyip.com. If that shows you as outside of the radius you won't be able to stream the radio broadcast on mobile.
INTERNATIONAL COLTS FANS
All preseason games are available to both free and paid Game Pass International users. PLUS, watch every regular season game live and on-demand, RedZone and NFL Network! Blackout restrictions apply. Sign up for a free trial today.